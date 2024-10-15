2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) @ Cleveland Browns (1-5)
Sunday, October 20, 1:00 PM ET
Well, who would have thought that this would be a matchup between two teams with a combined three wins here in the middle of the month of October?
Let’s start off by talking about the Cleveland Browns, who have the worst starting quarterback in the NFL right now – Deshaun Watson – with the greatest contract a player has ever received in the history of the league. In desperation, the Browns paid a player with major character flaws $230 million in fully guaranteed money to come in and be the leader of their team and face of the franchise.
It has gone poorly, to say the least.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski is facing weekly questions about whether or not he’s going to throw Jameis Winston into the lineup for a spark offensively. And it seems the Browns – for the time being – are going down with the ship regarding Deshaun Watson. It looks like that’s going to cost some jobs if things keep up.
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming to town after an ugly win – but a win – against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. I think we have all seen what was acknowledged on the broadcast that Joe Burrow and this Bengals team are not the “same” as we’ve seen in recent years. But this Bengals team does have the playmakers to go on the road and beat the Browns in Week 7.
The Bengals are favored by 4.5 points on the road, which is wild considering how good the Browns’ defense has been in recent years. This feels like one of those games where things could get a little bit weird but I’m rolling with the Bengals and expecting them to get back into the mix in the AFC. The cream has got to rise at some point, right?
Prediction: Bengals win 24-19