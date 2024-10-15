2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Houston Texans (5-1) @ Green Bay Packers (4-2)
Sunday, October 20, 1:00 PM ET
And here we have the early favorite for NFL game of the week, and it’s unfortunately being played in the 1:00 PM ET window.
The Green Bay Packers are just so much fun to watch every single week, no matter what phase of the game you’re talking about. Jordan Love leads the NFL in touchdowns per game (albeit he has a slight advantage of playing in fewer games than others due to injury) and the Packers’ defense has forced multiple turnovers in every single game they’ve played so far this season.
I want to sit here and say that the Texans are going to come in and give them a good game but I think Green Bay playing at home is just a bit further ahead than where the Texans are right now, even with the Packers having two losses compared to just one for Houston.
The Packers have so many weapons offensively, and that’s going to be tough for the Texans to handle. The question here is – can the Packers keep it up with all the turnovers they are forcing right now defensively? The Texans have plenty of playmakers as well, and are capable of winning a shootout if needed.
This game is going to come down to which team makes fewer mistakes, and I could absolutely see it being a high-scoring affair with two of the league’s brightest stars at quarterback putting on a show. CJ Stroud and Jordan Love is must-see TV in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.
The oddsmakers have the Packers as early 2.5-point home favorites in this one, which is a pretty good indicator that Vegas believes this game is more of a toss-up than anything. Can a young kicker in Green Bay make a late clutch kick? I think we find out this week.
Prediction: Packers win 30-27