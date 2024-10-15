2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Miami Dolphins (2-3) @ Indianapolis Colts (2-4)
Sunday, October 20, 1:00 PM ET
The Miami Dolphins were resilient a couple of weeks ago with their second win of the season, their first this year without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. I think there are a couple of reasons why you should like the Dolphins this way and a couple of reasons I’m all but certain the Colts are going to win.
First of all, the Dolphins did win their most recent game. We’ve got to give them some credit for that, because they were galvanized at least for a week and found a way to get the job done. Second, the Dolphins are taking on a Colts team that hasn’t been very good at all this season, and has been without its starting QB and running back for a bit.
Third, the Dolphins are coming off of a bye week, and while teams aren’t guaranteed to win coming off of a bye, it’s always an interesting note that they have had the extra time to prepare and get healthier.
We’ll see what the injury report brings this week, but I do feel as though the Dolphins are a bit overmatched when you look at some of the offensive explosion the Colts are capable of, even with Joe Flacco in the lineup at QB. Dare I say especially with Flacco in the lineup…
Flacco is getting the receivers involved and the Colts have a good number of them with Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs. There are playmakers in Indianapolis and I think we’re going to see those playmakers show out in this game. The Colts are pretty modest 3.5-point home favorites in this game and I think they can cover that, even with Miami coming off of a bye.
Prediction: Colts win 23-19