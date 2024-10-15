2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) @ Los Angeles Rams (1-4)
Sunday, October 20, 3:05 PM ET
This one is really easy for me. The Rams are coming off of a bye week and giving Sean McVay that amount of time to prepare is bad news for Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders, who are falling apart before our very eyes.
The Rams have not been good this season when it comes to their overall record but if you’ve actually been watching the games, you’ve seen that they’ve played some good teams really tough despite injury issues and I think if they are even slightly healthier against the Raiders, this could end up being one of the bigger blowouts of the week in favor of Los Angeles.
Of course, I say that, and then Aidan O’Connell will come out and throw for 300 yards and 3 TDs. It’s just the way of things in the NFL, isn’t it?
The Rams are 5.5-point home favorites to open this one up and I could see it being at least a two-score game in their favor when all is said and done. Playing at home this past week, the Raiders only put up 13 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and were thoroughly dominated.
With the Davante Adams distraction, the quarterback change, and the team’s general wear and tear from the NFL season taking its toll, I just don’t know if the Raiders are going to be able to hang with the Rams here. You’re asking Shane Waldron and Antonio Pierce to cook up a scheme on the road against McVay, who has had two weeks to prep for this game with Matthew Stafford at QB.
The Rams are getting back on track this week.
Prediction: Rams win 31-17