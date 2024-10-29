2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) @ Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
Sunday, November 3, 4:05 PM ET
The one thing that gives me the slightest bit of pause about this Jaguars-Eagles matchup is the return of Doug Pederson to the city of Philadelphia.
I was about to get on here and write about how this might be the easiest layup pick of the week when it comes to the overall slate of matchups, but the Jaguars showed some fight against the Green Bay Packers this past weekend and they could be charged up for Pederson’s return to Philly.
Even with all that in mind, I’m still rolling with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Something seems to be clicking for Philly lately after they kind of had another ugly start to the season with a couple of dud performances both offensively and defensively. The Eagles have won three straight games and it’s no coincidence that Jalen Hurts has been much, much better about protecting the football. He has not fumbled or thrown an interception since the last weekend of September, and he racked up 9 total touchdowns and no turnovers in the month of October.
Pretty impressive.
With AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith both healthy and making plays in the passing game along with the ability to lean on Saquon Barkley, Hurts doesn’t have to do as much as he put on himself. He has found a groove in the month of October and it’s been exciting for Eagles fans to see.
As for the Jaguars, we’re all just waiting to find out what this team’s next move will be as the trade deadline looms. Maybe they’ll give it this one more game, but don’t be surprised to see this team moving pieces in the next week.
Prediction: Eagles win 33-21