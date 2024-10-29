2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Chicago Bears (4-3) @ Arizona Cardinals (4-4)
Sunday, November 3, 4:05 PM ET
I talked about it in last week’s NFL Power Rankings, but the Cardinals are just a team that I simply cannot “quit” right now.
And clearly, the Cardinals aren’t quitting, either.
When Kyler Murray is dialed in, this team is going to be a tough out for just about anyone. Arizona pulled off another last-second win this week thanks to the leg of Chad Ryland, but mostly due to the play of Kyler Murray and an offense in Arizona that is really coming together.
The Cardinals have playmakers at every position group. They have guys stepping up in big moments. They have a quarterback who is a dynamic threat every time the ball is in his hands. And now, they are 4-4. They’re not only 4-4, but they have a bit of a chance to kick the Chicago Bears while they are down.
The Bears have played really well at times this season, but points were at a premium against Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders and a potential game-winning drive by Caleb Williams and the offense is now an afterthought because of a completed Hail Mary by the Commanders. The Bears are going to have to prove their mental fortitude after a loss like that and the Cardinals are going to want to keep them dejected.
It’s going to be crucial for Arizona to get off to a hot start in this one offensively and force the Bears to play from behind. Arizona is just a one-point favorite in this one but getting above .500 is at stake, and I think they are going to make it happen.
Prediction: Cardinals win, 24-21