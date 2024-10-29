2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Detroit Lions (6-1) @ Green Bay Packers (6-2)
Sunday, November 3, 4:25 PM ET
There might be some rough games on the schedule for Week 9 of the 2024 season, but not this one. In fact, this is probably (by far) the best game of the week on paper between two NFC North rivals who are jockeying for the top position in the division as we enter the month of November.
Football is the best.
The Detroit Lions are playing as well if not better than anyone else in the NFL right now. Even without Aidan Hutchinson out there, this team has not skipped a beat in any phase of the game and they are clearly primed for a deep playoff run. They just dropped 52 points on the Tennessee Titans this past week and it only required 85 passing yards from Jared Goff.
That’s when you know that a team is just dialed in, and the Lions absolutely are.
Detroit can beat you by forcing turnovers, they can run the ball well, they can be explosive in the passing game, they protect the ball well…they just do it all.
The Green Bay Packers are going to have their hands full. Jordan Love has been so outstanding since taking over the starting job last season but he’s been turning the ball over at a pretty high rate this year. And the Packers very nearly blew their big lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but found a way to seal the deal on a Brandon McManus kick as the game ended.
Not to diminish what we’ve seen from Green Bay at all this season, but it shouldn’t come as a complete shock that the Lions are 3.5-point favorites on the road in this one. The elements won’t likely be a factor and while anything can happen, especially with Green Bay playing at home, I like the Lions in a potential shootout here.
Prediction: Lions win 35-32