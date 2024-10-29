2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Los Angeles Rams (3-4) @ Seattle Seahawks (4-4)
Sunday, November 3, 4:25 PM ET
Just like I can’t “quit” the Arizona Cardinals, I also can’t “quit” the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams played a really good game on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, handing Kevin O’Connell and his crew just their second loss of the season so far. Even though the Rams are 3-4, the context behind that is important.
Not only has this team been dealing with the retirement of Aaron Donald all season, but they have dealt with so many other injuries all year long and they have weathered the storm. We saw the return of wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on Thursday and we saw just how dangerous this Rams offense is capable of being with a full complement of playmakers.
Going up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, the Rams have a chance to go on a little bit of a run here.
The Seahawks were bodied in Week 8 by the Buffalo Bills and after starting 3-0 this season, Mike Macdonald and company have only been able to win one of their last four games. They are reeling a little bit and the Rams have extra time to prepare for this game. We could be looking at the Seahawks having a losing record for the first time this season at the hands of a division rival.
For the time being, the NFC West is still very much up for grabs. Make no mistake about it – even with these two teams at 3-4 and 4-4 respectively, this is a game with huge implications in that division long-term. I like the Rams, who are 1.5-point road underdogs.
Prediction: Rams win 26-22