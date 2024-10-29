2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Indianapolis Colts (4-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (5-2)
Sunday, November 3, 8:20 PM ET
At the time of this post being written, we don’t know if we’re going to see Anthony Richardson on the field for the Indianapolis Colts or if we’ll see Joe Flacco. Colts head coach Shane Steichen was pretty non-committal on Monday about the quarterback situation moving forward, and although you definitely want to let your former top-five overall pick go through growing pains, the Colts are probably too good right now to let Richardson continue playing the way he has been.
Sitting for a time could be good for Richardson, who was previously able to compensate for his passing struggles with running the ball.
Richardson will still make throws that will keep you coming back, but the overall offensive output of the Colts could be much better, and they feel like they can compete with the Texans in the AFC South right now. And I’m not sure they’re wrong.
Going up against the Minnesota Vikings right now is very interesting. The Vikings have shown at times this season that they might have one of the most well-rounded and explosive offenses in the league, but the Minnesota defense has struggled in the last two weeks.
They’ve allowed 30-plus points in consecutive games, and while Sam Darnold has been jockeying for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, he’s not going to be able to put up 30-plus points every single week.
I think I like the Vikings at home in this game regardless of who plays QB for the Colts, but it’s not by a very wide margin. They are favored by 6.5 points at home and I don’t think the Colts are going to get blown out, especially if Flacco plays. Boy, that is weird to say.
Prediction: Vikings win 27-24