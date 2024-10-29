2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Dallas Cowboys (3-4) @ Atlanta Falcons (5-3)
Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM ET
The Dallas Cowboys desperately need a “get right” type of game. Obviously, everyone in the NFL is paid to play, but the Cowboys probably wish they were playing the Panthers this week or something just to get back on the board and keep pace with everyone else in the NFC East right now.
Because they are not only falling behind, but they are trending toward being irrelevant by Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys have simply invested way too much in Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to just roll over and give up this season, but going into Atlanta right now is not exactly a recipe for success. The Cowboys are going to be banking on winning a shootout here because we know the Falcons are going to be able to score at will against this Cowboys defense in its current state.
Somewhat shockingly, the Falcons are only 2.5-point favorites on the opening line for this game with an over/under of 48.5 points. Kirk Cousins is coming off of a four-touchdown performance and a late rally by the Buccaneers was thwarted by the Atlanta defense just in time.
The Falcons already have three losses this season, so they’re obviously not unbeatable. The Cowboys could absolutely go into Atlanta and steal a win, but it’s going to be very difficult with the way Kirk Cousins has been playing.
The Falcons simply have too many playmakers offensively for the Cowboys to keep pace right now, especially with the way Dak Prescott has been turning the ball over and giving teams extra possessions this season. If Prescott plays a clean game, I think the Cowboys have a shot, but otherwise, I’d be taking the Falcons to cover.
Prediction: Falcons win 27-23