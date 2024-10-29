2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Miami Dolphins (2-5) @ Buffalo Bills (6-2)
Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM ET
Well, the Miami Dolphins finally got Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup but it didn’t end up mattering with the overall result of the game. Although the Dolphins’ offense moved the ball much better than we have seen with the replacements at the quarterback position, the Dolphins dropped their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in very disappointing fashion.
Earlier this season, the Buffalo Bills absolutely stomped on the Miami Dolphins in a Thursday night matchup, and now these two teams are set to complete their season series in Buffalo. This is just not a good matchup right now for the Miami Dolphins who – like many other teams this week – are going to have to rely on desperation to work in their favor.
The Buffalo Bills have looked like a well-oiled machine all year and Josh Allen is simply not making mistakes. Not only that, but the Bills have a dynamic ground game with James Cook playing out of his mind and the overall offense firing on all cylinders. Keon Coleman has been getting better each week and the addition of Amari Cooper into the Buffalo offense has just elevated everyone.
The Bills are correctly being favored by 6.5 points in this game at home and I wouldn’t be surprised if they find a way to cover. You would have to be taking a shot in the dark to go for the Dolphins in this one and just holding out hope that they could put up a bunch of points.
This is an opportunity for the Bills to bury a division rival early in the season. Buffalo has already taken control of the AFC East but they could put away the one team that might strike a little fear if they could start a run in Week 9.
Prediction: Bills win 31-24