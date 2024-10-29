2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM ET
There’s one thing that seems relatively certain this season, and it’s that the Cincinnati Bengals have been able to (mostly) take care of the bad teams on their schedule and they’ve struggled with the good ones.
Luckily for the 3-5 and slightly reeling Bengals, a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders – in Cincinnati – is on deck for Week 9. After what felt like somewhat of a fluke in Week 1, losing to the Patriots, let’s take a look at the teams the Bengals have lost to and the teams they’ve beaten:
Lost to: Chiefs, Commanders, Ravens, Eagles
Beaten: Panthers, Giants, Browns
So this week’s formula seems rather simple. The Bengals are playing a bad team, and therefore, they are in line to win. It’s science.
The Las Vegas Raiders are obviously going to still compete and might even make life tough on Joe Burrow and the Bengals, if only for a few quarters. We saw them make life a little bit tough on Patrick Mahomes but it didn’t prevent the Chiefs from staying undefeated.
The Bengals – like so many teams this week – are desperate for a win. They got some help this past week in their own division with the Ravens losing to the Cleveland Browns (and we’ll see what happens with the Steelers on Monday, they have not played at the time of this post being written).
The Bengals are 8-point favorites at home in this one and I don’t foresee them having trouble covering that in the end.
Prediction: Bengals win 28-16