2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) @ Cleveland Browns (2-6)
Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM ET
Alright folks, how are we going to approach the Cleveland Browns now? The Browns had one of the worst offenses in the NFL before Jameis Winston took over at the quarterback position, and then they had not only an explosion of offense but they beat one of the hottest teams in the NFL – the Baltimore Ravens.
It’s difficult to know exactly how to approach a team like this because the Browns do have a lot of pieces to be successful. We saw this team win 11 games last season.
If Jameis Winston can continue to play well, there’s no reason why they can’t keep things going at home in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers haven’t been the league’s most exciting team this season, but at 4-3, they’ve proven that they are a pretty quality team and they have played pretty great defensively.
Maybe it’s just being a prisoner of the moment, but I actually like the Browns in this game and I can’t help but wonder if they could go on a little bit of a run with Jameis Winston under center. The Cleveland offense was just so putrid and non-dimensional with Deshaun Watson out there that we haven’t really gotten a fair evaluation of this team when things are clicking on that side of the ball.
The Chargers are going to try to play a classic AFC North style game here because that is just Jim Harbaugh’s brand of football. But I think the Browns start a little streak after that win against Baltimore. The Chargers are two-point road favorites on the opening line.
Prediction: Browns win 23-19