2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
New England Patriots (2-6) @ Tennessee Titans (1-6)
Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM ET
Here’s the early favorite for the absolute dud of the week, although there will be other contenders. Don’t you worry about that.
You’ve got two teams here in the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots who are already beginning to sell off parts this season, both of them actually gift-wrapping a couple of players for the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
So not only does no one really care about this game from a national perspective, but these two teams get a, “You’re dead to me,” from a lot of NFL fan bases right now.
The Titans just sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs while the Patriots sent pass rusher Josh Uche to Kansas City. Thanks for nothing, pals.
Oh, right – there’s a game to be played here.
Well, the Titans are three-point favorites at home and the over-under is set at a very generous 37.5 points. I don’t know that either of these teams will be able to move the needle on that one. The Patriots seemingly have the better of the playmakers between these two teams as we’ve seen Hunter Henry making plays along with running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Tony Pollard has been a solid addition for the Titans as well in the running game.
I think you could really just flip a coin for this game as far as picking the winner and I wouldn’t be staking any serious money here at all.
Prediction: Patriots win 18-15