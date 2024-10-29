2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Washington Commanders (6-2) @ New York Giants (2-6)
Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM ET
The Washington Commanders have obviously been one of the NFL’s most exciting teams so far this season, but the way they were able to win at home against the Chicago Bears is the type of stuff that you talk about “before and after” as far as how memorable it was. You can’t say the walk-off Hail Mary win against the Bears was a turning point, because the Commanders are leading the NFC East at this point, but it was a sign from the football gods that the ball is literally bouncing the Commanders’ way at this point.
Jayden Daniels has been such a fantastic addition to that Washington team, and the organization as a whole if we can be a bit hyperbolic. He’s completely shifted the culture of that team.
Lucky wins don’t show up as anything but wins on the overall standings, and the Commanders are in good shape to get another one. But the Giants are going to be coming after Jayden Daniels and already trying to play a little bit of spoiler.
If the New York Giants are going to go as far as Daniel Jones will take them, then I guess we can book this team for a spot in the top five of next year’s draft. At least in that case, they’ll be able to build on the seemingly awesome class they’ve got here in 2024.
Jones’s decent season a couple of years ago was fool’s gold and the Giants doubled down on their investment in him. And you hate to be too harsh because Jones is a human being and he’s doing what he can out there, but it’s just not good enough for a team that has some nice pieces on both sides of the ball.
The QB is holding the Giants back, and they’re going to start feeling the heat soon at the top starting with GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
Prediction: Commanders win 24-21