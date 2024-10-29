2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
New Orleans Saints (2-6) @ Carolina Panthers (1-7)
Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM ET
We told you earlier that there would be other contenders along with the Titans-Patriots game for the absolute dud of the week, and this is one of the top overall contenders right here.
The New Orleans Saints have been free-falling since starting 0-2 and looking like one of the most explosive overall offenses in the entire NFL. The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that former #1 overall pick Bryce Young could get things going under Dave Canales this season and maybe be a sleeper team in the NFC South.
These two teams are already headed toward being completely irrelevant, barring a miraculous run at some point.
I guess that would start this week, wouldn’t it?
The Panthers just lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 8 but there were some good signs of life from Bryce Young in that game, certainly some stuff he could build on. Even with the Panthers playing at home and showing some signs of life, however, the Saints are favored by 6.5 points on the road in this game.
Why?
Well, as the Saints continue to get healthy, we all kind of expect them to figure it out at least a little bit, right? It seems like even the Saints are expecting that given they just handed a new contract to running back Alvin Kamara. If and when Derek Carr is back, the floor is raised for this Saints team again.
And I have a feeling as we see this team continue to get healthy, the pendulum will start swinging back their direction again.
Prediction: Saints win 27-17