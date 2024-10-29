2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Denver Broncos (5-3) @ Baltimore Ravens (5-3)
Sunday, November 3, 1:00 PM ET
Who would have thought that nearly midway through the 2024 season, the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos would have the same record?
Wild times, right?
The Denver Broncos have been one of the league’s best stories this season as head coach Sean Payton and his team have already matched their preseason projected win total. Sports books had the Broncos at an over/under of 5.5 wins this season and the Broncos notched their 5th win in their last six games against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.
The Broncos have had a top three defense pretty much all season long, and they’ll need that side of the ball to step up in a big way going up against the Baltimore Ravens, who have been bordering on an unstoppable force on the offensive side of the ball this season.
The Ravens are coming off of a tough loss on the road against the Cleveland Browns, but they’ve had a number of close, tough losses so far this season already. As well as Baltimore has played overall this season, it’s been odd to see them drop close games to teams like Cleveland and Las Vegas.
This is going to be such a great test on the road for the Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who played absolutely awesome throughout the month of October. The Broncos just saw Nix play his best game as a pro with four total touchdowns and no turnovers against the Panthers. He had a number of other touchdowns wiped off the board because of drops from his receivers.
Going into Baltimore is a brutal environment for anyone, much less a rookie quarterback. But Sean Payton is going to have his guys ready for the task. The Ravens are going to be playing ticked off after losing to their division rivals last week. They are favored by a whopping 8.5 points in this game, which seems like a lot.
Maybe we see a little upset and some Mile High Magic in Baltimore this week. You’ve got to take risks on your picks somewhere, right?
Prediction: Broncos win 27-26