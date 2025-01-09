The site is the Crescent City for Super Bowl LIX. For the fifth straight year, both the AFC and NFC send seven teams to the postseason.

Here is a historical and statistical look at each of the AFC playoff teams for 2024. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs finished with a franchise-record 15 wins, and tied the Detroit Lions for the best record in the league.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

Coaching Resume: Andy Reid is 26-16 in postseason play (10-9 with Eagles, 16-7 with Chiefs).

Postseason Resume: Chiefs are making their 27th overall playoff appearance (23rd since merger), 24-21 in postseason play (19-19 since merger).

Notable: Chiefs have won seven consecutive playoff games dating back to 2022, tied for the third-longest streak in NFL postseason history. They are the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons dating back to 2018. Andy Reid’s 26 postseason victories are second in NFL history for a head coach behind only Bill Belichick (31). The Chiefs finished fourth in the NFL in fewest point allowed (326).

2. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

Coaching Resume: Sean McDermott is 5-6 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Bills are making their 24th overall playoff appearance (20th since merger), 19-21 in postseason play (17-19 since merger).

Notable: Bills are making their sixth straight playoff appearance, fifth in a row as AFC East champions. They committed just eight turnovers in 2024 (28 in 2023), and tied the league’s single-season record for fewest turnovers in a season (2019 Saints). The Bills also led the NFL in turnover differential this season, (plus-24) thanks to 32 takeaways. Buffalo finished undefeated at home (8-0) for the first time since 1990.

3. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

Coaching Resume: John Harbaugh is 12-10 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Ravens are making their 16th overall playoff appearance (16th since merger), 17-13 in postseason play (17-13 since merger).

Notable: Ravens have won four straight games, by a combined 135-43 score, totaling at least 31 points in each contest. Baltimore scored at least 28 points in each of their 12 wins, but failed to reach that point total in any of their five losses. John Harbaugh’s team totaled just 17 takeaways in ‘24, this after tying for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways last season. Kyle Van Noy led the team with a career-high 12.5 sacks.

4. Houston Texans (10-7)

Coaching Resume: DeMeco Ryans is 1-1 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Texans are making their 8th overall playoff appearance (8th since merger), 5-7 in postseason play (5-7 since merger).

Notable: Texans are making eighth playoff appearance in last 14 seasons dating back to 2011, all as AFC South champions. All five of their postseason victories have come at home. The team owns a 0-5 lifetime road playoff mark, and has never reached the AFC Championship Game. Following a 5-1 start, Houston owns a 5-6 record in their last 11 games. The team scored 372 points, and allowed 372 points this season.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

Coaching Resume: Jim Harbaugh is 5-3 in postseason play (5-3 with 49ers).

Postseason Resume: Chargers are making their 21st overall playoff appearance (16th since merger), 12-19 in postseason play (11-15 since merger).

Notable: Chargers allowed NFL-low 301 points, the first time since 1961 they gave up the fewest points in a season in pro football (Chargers allowed 219 points in AFL, Giants allowed 220 points in NFL). Team more than doubled its wins from 2023 (5-12), when they finished last in the AFC West. Only the Bills (8) turned over the ball fewer times than Jim Harbaugh’s team (9). The Bolts committed 21 turnovers in ’23.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Coaching Resume: Mike Tomlin is 8-10 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Steelers are making their 35th overall playoff appearance (34th since merger), 36-28 in postseason play (36-27 since merger).

Notable: Steelers have lost five straight playoff games dating back to 2017, by a combined 202-134 score. Pittsburgh has allowed 36, 45, 48, 42, and 31 points, respectively, in those setbacks. Steelers (and Vikings) tied for the NFL lead with 33 takeaways in 2024. Mike Tomlin’s team takes a four-game losing streak into the playoffs, outscored 109-47 in the process, including a 34-17 Saturday loss at Baltimore in Week 16.

7. Denver Broncos (10-7)

Coaching Resume: Sean Payton is 9-8 in postseason play (9-8 with Saints).

Postseason Resume: Broncos are making their 23rd overall playoff appearance (23rd since merger), 23-19 in postseason play (23-19 since merger).

Notable: Broncos are making their first playoff appearance since 2015, when they defeated the Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50. This also marks Denver’s first winning season since 2016, when they finished 9-7. Broncos led the NFL with 63 sacks, the first time they finished first in the league in this stat since their Super Bowl campaign in ’15. They allowed 311 points (2nd fewest in NFL), 102 points less (413) than ’23.