2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

12. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

The Green Bay Packers have a problem. I mean, this is a good team, but that's about it. I think many of us expected the Packers to take a huge leap forward in 2024, and it just hasn't really happened. They've not beaten very good teams this year and did see QB Jordan Love leave in their Week 18 loss against the Chicago Bears with an injury.

The Packers probably just need more experience under their belt, and they also probably need a true no. 1 wide receiver as well. Green Bay is traveling to Philadelphia in the first round of the NFL playoffs. This could be an interesting game, as the Eagles did go one-and-done in the NFL playoffs last year.

Green Bay, right now, is clearly the little brother to teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. All three of those teams being in the NFC North is actually kind of brutal when you think about it. An 11-6 record would have been plenty enough to win multiple divisions in the NFL this year, but not the tough NFC North.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

How about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? They finish the season winning 10 games and winning the NFC South for the fourth year in a row. And maybe the best part about this Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints is that they were able to get Mike Evans his 11th 1,000-yard season in a row, which puts him in great company next to Jerry Rice.

On a side note, Mike Evans is a first ballot Hall of Famer, and the Bucs are on their way to the postseason yet again. Baker Mayfield has been able to revive his career in Tampa, and this is certainly a team I would not want to face in the playoffs at all. When the offense is clicking, they are very scary.

The Bucs finish another strong season and really do not skip a step since the retirement of Tom Brady following the 2022 NFL Season.