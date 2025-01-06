2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

10. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The Los Angeles Rams did kind of have some things to play for in Week 18, but they also did opt to rest some starters here in Week 18, so they fell to the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle finishes the season with 10 wins but with no playoff berth to speak of, which is brutal. The LA Rams also finish with 10 wins, but various tiebreakers had the Rams already winning the NFC West before this game began.

The Rams are going to be a huge threat in the NFL playoffs when they roll around next week. Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford is one of the most battle-tested players in the NFL and did also help the Rams win the Super Bowl back in 2021. There is a lot to like about this Rams’ team - they’re now healthier and surely eager to get back into some postseason action for the second year in a row.

This was another huge coaching job from Sean McVay, who is one of the best in the business. LA loses this game, but that does not change much for this team in our power rankings or for their postseason chances.

9. Denver Broncos (10-7)

How about those Denver Broncos? A team that many thought would win a handful of games this year, the Broncos proved most people wrong across the NFL and were able to scrape together a 10-win season, shutting out the backups of the Kansas City Chiefs and earning a 38-0 victory. They officially clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 and will face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

Denver is really coming together nicely on offense and have a top-5 defense to boot. I am not sure the Broncos can go into Buffalo and win, but I guess you never know. Denver rises in our final power rankings of the regular season.