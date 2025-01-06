2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

6. Detroit Lions (14-2)

Playing on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, the winner of this game earns the no. 1 seed in the NFC and that crucial first-round bye. They have not began the game as I type these words, so the record is going to look a little bit different when Monday arrives.

The Lions have dealt with a ton of injuries on the defensive side of the ball this year, so they are not quite as dominant as they were to begin the year. I personally do not think the Lions have quite enough to make a deep run given their injuries, but you just never know. Detroit has really turned their franchise around in the Dan Campbell era, so if nothing else, you have to give credit there.

The injuries might be too much for them to overcome this year, but once they get healthy, they’ll be a huge force in 2025 and should be a Super Bowl favorite when next season rolls around. The Lions are supremely motivated and could still be a threat in the postseason.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

The Kansas City Chiefs did not benefit from throwing their starters out in this game against the Denver Broncos. It was a game where the backups for the Chiefs played. And it went about as you would expect. Kansas City got shutout, but they did get out of the game healthy and will now have a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs have had a reputation of resting starters when they have clinched a seed in the postseason, so it was weird to see people claim that Chiefs were only resting starters to preven the Cincinnati Bengals from getting into the playoffs. Well, the Chiefs fall to 15-2 on the season and will still finish with the best record in the NFL. One of the Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions will finish 15-2 and earn the top seed in their conference.

Overall, the Chiefs weren't really investing a ton into this game, and it went like it should have. It doesn't change much for KC, as they now solely turn their focus to who they host in the AFC Divisional Round in a couple of weeks.