2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

2. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

Sitting at 14-2 heading into the crucial Week 18 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings have proven many people wrong this year, and specifically, QB Sam Darnold has proved a ton of people wrong and has emerged as a viable MVP candidate in my eyes. The Vikes are one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL, and I am just super interested to see what they do at the QB position in the offseason.

I mean, how do you not bring Darnold back in 2025, right? However, the Vikings did draft JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so they probably still have plans of him taking over for the long-term. What might make the most sense for both sides is Darnold playing on the franchise tag in 2025 and perhaps the two sides going their separate ways after the season.

Minnesota doesn’t want to think about that right now - they have their eyes on continuing to prove people wrong and perhaps could make a deep playoff run. They are no. 2 in our final power rankings of the regular season.

1. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

The Buffalo Bills were resting their starters in this game and really did not have a lot to play for. They have clinched the second seed in the AFC and will play one of the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, or Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round next weekend. By the time this article is published, we will have known their opponent.

The Bills had a great season and may have the MVP of the NFL with Josh Allen. While Allen does not have the numbers that Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow do, there does seem to be a strong case. You have to wonder if there is some 'voters fatigue' with Lamar Jackson. Josh Allen may have a strong case to win if that's true.

The Buffalo Bills have to get over the hump at some point in the AFC, and they are better than the Kansas City Chiefs, so perhaps this is their year.