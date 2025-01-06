2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

22. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

In a lost year, the San Francisco 49ers drop their final game of the season and finish with a 6-11 record. The Niners’ down years in the Kyle Shanahan era have really been due to injuries, but now that this season is over, they have a huge decision to make, or do they? Brock Purdy is now eligible for an extension this coming offseason, but he is still under contract through 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Purdy’s camp demands an extension and demands some financial security. I mean, he’s on a seventh-round rookie contract and has dealt with some injuries early in his career. He does have a right to ask for that money, but will the 49ers give it to him? Who knows. If you ask me, the 49ers should actually trade Purdy to a team that does feel comfortable giving him this money.

Nonetheless, they are no. 22 in our NFL power rankings and have again endured the Super Bowl hangover. From almost beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game last year to not even finishing with a winning record, the Niners need to have a long look in the mirror.

21. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

It'll be interesting to see what happens with Dallas Cowboys' head coach, Mike McCarthy. His deal is up, so he could go and coach another team if the Cowboys decide to let him hit the open market, if you will. But if you ask me, the Cowboys roster is their primary issue, and I have no idea what they would expect from a team that lost their franchise QB weeks ago with a hamstring injury.

Dallas isn't some dumpster fire that many think they are - I mean, Jerry Jones sometimes needs to shut his mouth, but overall, the Cowboys are fine. The offseason should be filled with them adding some bodies in the trenches, perhaps extending Micah Parsons, and also trying to find a WR2. However, the flip side, which could be possible, is Dallas kind of having a bit of a firesale and turning the page on this current era.

Shoot, I have no idea what happens, but the Dallas Cowboys feel like a pretty average football team, I guess.