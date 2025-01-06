2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

16. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

The Seattle Seahawks have turned into one of the more rare teams that win double-digit games in a season and miss the playoffs. In fact, they were eliminated last week, so this game didn’t really mean much for them. Seattle has a QB problem, and I truly do not care what random stat you show me about Geno Smith - this team is not going to go anywhere as long as Geno Smith is their quarterback.

The Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 and do have some good things to take into 2025. Mike Macdonald seems to be a very good coach, and the defense has a ton of great pieces. With how weak the 2025 NFL Draft QB class is, Seattle may have to run it back with Geno Smith in 2025, which isn’t ideal. I do believe the Seahawks had their eyes on Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft and probably did not think he would get taken in the top-10.

Seattle is kind of sitting in that ‘irrelevant middle’ tier of teams who aren’t horrible but aren’t anything special. They come in at no. 16 in our latest NFL power rankings.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

By the time you wake up on Monday morning and read this, you will know whether or not the Cincinnati Bengals made the playoffs. If they miss the postseason, you can truly pinpoint to that home loss against the New England Patriots at the beginning of the season as the 'worst' lost of the year.

The Bengals were 4-8 at one point and ripped off five wins in a row to close out the 2024 NFL Season. It was another year where they finished on a high note, but as always. noticeable flaws come with the Bengals. The defense and offensive line are absolutely still an issue, and this team probably just isn't built to make a deep playoff run if they get it.

Joe Burrow, their elite QB, had the best statistical season of his career, and stud wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase might win the impressive WR triple crown this year. At the end of the day, it is another winning season for Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and the Bengals, but it may not end in a playoff spot. I am fleshing this out before the bulk of Week 18 begins, the Bengals have not clinched.

If the front office can fix the defense and again add another starter or two along the offensive line, they could be cooking in 2025.