2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9
14. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are a team that is just going to absolutely pick you apart if you can’t take care of the football against them. They are one of the worst teams you can make mistakes against and just give extra possessions.
This team is going to pride itself on being physical and taking care of the football, and when the Chargers win the turnover battle 3-0 like they did against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, they are going to be able to coast to wins.
The Chargers have gotten an incredible performance out of JK Dobbins at the running back position so far this season. Justin Herbert is getting a lot of different guys involved in the passing game with Ladd McConkey starting to heat up and become a featured piece in that offense. Quentin Johnston is making strides. Josh Palmer made plays on Sunday.
Again, if you’re losing the turnover battle against a team that has a very good quarterback and runs the ball well, you’re begging to get your teeth kicked in.
13. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers couldn’t have gotten a bye week at a better time. They got to 4-4 before the bye and now have a chance to reset.
Could we see star running back Christian McCaffrey back in the near future?
McCaffrey would obviously be a game-changer for the 49ers both in the running game but maybe even more so in the passing game. McCaffrey is such a dynamic threat that the 49ers’ entire offense seems to just have a much different ceiling when he’s not on the field. As good of a play-caller as Kyle Shanahan is, and as well as he knows how to utilize his personnel, not having McCaffrey out there has been detrimental for the 49ers, but they still play in a very winnable division.
Coming off of a bye week, they’ve got to go across the country to face off against the Buccaneers who are beaten, battered, and will be coming off of a Monday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers could very quickly find themselves 5-4.