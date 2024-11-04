2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9
10. Atlanta Falcons
Another week, another trio of touchdowns from Captain Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.
Cousins continues to look like one of the best offseason additions for any team, and we know the Falcons took a huge risk there given the injury Cousins suffered last year. At this point, they might be wondering if they made the right call taking Michael Penix Jr. with that 8th overall pick.
Time will tell, and that’s not pressing at the moment.
What’s pressing at the moment is the fact that the Falcons look like they are one of the best teams in the NFC and slowly ascending. I’m not sure that they have the pieces defensively to go deep in the playoffs, which will be very interesting to monitor the closer we get to the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
If the Falcons can somehow add another pass rush threat, this team could be cooking with gas. There are undoubtedly going to be some names available at the deadline and Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has been aggressive. He has no reason to stop now.
9. Washington Commanders
You can only play who’s right in front of you, but this next couple of games is going to be very telling for the Washington Commanders.
As of right now, we have really no reason to believe this team is anything but legit. They have done such a good job this entire season of not only grinding out wins but we’re seeing player development on both sides of the ball, including at the most important position in the game.
Jayden Daniels has been a stud for the Commanders, and he’s led some game-sealing drives for his team in two matchups already this season against the New York Giants. Daniels and the Commanders may have effectively buried the Giants this season with that win on Sunday and they now have back-to-back games coming up against two legitimate contenders in both conferences.
First, the Commanders will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers who are coming off of a bye. That’s going to be extremely tough with the way Mike Tomlin’s defense has played. Then they have to go to Philly and play the Eagles, who have gotten hot in the second half of this season.