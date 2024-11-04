2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9
4. Buffalo Bills
Who knew the Buffalo Bills would have such a tough time with the Miami Dolphins in Week 9?
The Dolphins and Bills have already played twice this season but the first meeting between these two teams was a one-sided affair. And while the Dolphins are low on our NFL Power Rankings list this week as well as just 2-6 this season, this was no slouch the Bills were dealing with on Sunday.
Buffalo had to go blow for blow with the Dolphins, and it took a clutch 61-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to ultimately knock them off. But I’m still extremely confident that this Buffalo Bills team is going to be very relevant come January.
They need young players like Keon Coleman to really grow fast. Coleman had a bad drop inside the five-yard-line that resulted in an interception by Jalen Ramsey. But this Buffalo team has so many significant contributors who are still just in the beginning stages of proving what they can do. This is one of the most well-rounded teams in the league and Josh Allen continues to play like an MVP.
3. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions continued to prove this weekend that they are an absolute force to be reckoned with and one of the most viable Super Bowl contenders in the league.
The Lions went on the road to face off against the 6-2 Green Bay Packers, and while the Packers were dealing with Jordan Love being injured this past week, I don’t think there’s any question about the quality of this win.
The Lions did what contending teams do in hostile environments and difficult situations. They took care of business. This was touted as being one of the biggest games of the week, and for good reason. The Lions hadn’t played in an outdoor game all year, and they not only had to go on the road to a hostile environment against a division rival, but they had to do it in the rain.
Jared Goff continues to be hysterically efficient as a passer. The Lions got a defensive touchdown on a massive mistake by Jordan Love. This team has the ball bouncing in its favor on top of just being so balanced on both sides of the ball.