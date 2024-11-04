2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are just very clearly one of the NFL’s best teams. They have had their struggles this season, just like every other team, but even at 6-3, I am comfortable saying that this is one of the absolute best teams in the entire NFL right now.
Baltimore had the 32nd-ranked passing defense coming into their game on Sunday against Denver, and they “got right” rather quickly with an interception after a Broncos receiver tipped the ball in the air on Denver’s first possession of the game. It was a huge win for the Ravens where everything was clicking. The run game got going, the passing game was outstanding, and the defense made some big plays on key 4th-down situations early in the game.
Baltimore is primed for a huge run this season and they just can’t have any more lapses like we saw last weekend against the Cleveland Browns. They have already lost three AFC games but they might not lose many more games at all the duration of this season.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs play Monday night vs. Buccaneers
At 7-0, how can you have anybody but the Kansas City Chiefs in this number one overall slot? The Chiefs have been the best team in the NFL so far this season and there’s not really any debating it.
Sure, you can ding Kansas City for maybe not having as good of a roster as they had at this time a year ago (due to injuries or what have you), but there’s no doubting the results. The Chiefs have just gotten the job done.
And on Monday night, they just so happen to be catching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the best possible time. The Chiefs are going to be facing off against the Bucs without Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. It would take a herculean effort for the Bucs to go into KC and pull off an upset win.
The only thing that gives you some pause with this Kansas City team is the fact that Patrick Mahomes has been a little bit reckless with the ball at times and that defense has bailed the offense out by being stellar in the red zone all year. Will the Chiefs’ “luck” run out at some point?