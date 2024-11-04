2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9
28. Carolina Panthers
I don’t know if there’s anything to read into here, but maybe…
Just maybe…
We saw some nice throws from Bryce Young in his return to the starting lineup against Denver last week, even though the Panthers were outmatched on the road against the Broncos. He followed that up with a really nice performance in a win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and it had to feel good for both he and the Panthers as a team to see that kind of performance.
It may not seem like much but to get this win could be a huge confidence builder for Young and the rest of this Panthers roster going forward.
They were able to come through against a Saints team that had Derek Carr back in the lineup for the first time in a while, and right now it’s all about stacking games if you’re the Carolina Panthers. They need to continue to see their young guys stepping up, starting with #9.
27. Cleveland Browns
Man, I think we all had really high hopes for the Cleveland Browns turning things around with Jameis Winston after their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, right?
Okay, maybe not everyone wanted to see the Browns turn it around, but we obviously saw this team win 11 games last year despite a carousel of quarterbacks and winning against Baltimore in Jameis Winston’s first start was certainly something that seemed to inspire confidence in that team.
And then they got wrecked by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Browns have to be thinking about potentially hitting a hard reset at some point in the near future. The biggest moves will likely not be made until the offseason but the Browns could sell at the trade deadline a little bit and possibly move on from some guys like Za’Darius Smith, Greg Newsome, or David Njoku.
You can bet after their latest loss that the phone of GM Andrew Berry is going to be ringing off the hook until Tuesday afternoon.