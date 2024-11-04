2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9
26. New York Giants
It feels like we say the same stuff about the New York Giants every single week, don’t we?
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones lost a fumble early in the game against the Commanders, they scored a touchdown off of it, and they ended up losing the game by a total of five points.
It just feels like Daniel Jones is the difference, for better or (mostly) worse when it comes to this Giants team. At some point, the organization is going to have to realize it. I understand the investment that was made in Jones, both as a top-10 draft pick as well as the contract he was given after the Giants overachieved their way to the playoffs. But the pieces on this team are probably a little too good to be screwing around anymore.
We’ll likely see a quarterback change for the Giants in the 2025 offseason because they clearly have a nice core of young players developing, especially at the offensive skill spots, with guys like Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy, and Theo Johnson all making plays on Sunday.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
For the second straight week, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave it a valiant effort in the second half, but to no avail. Too little, too late. The Jaguars simply couldn’t make it happen against the Philadelphia Eagles despite being gifted a defensive touchdown at the best possible time and getting a stop late in the fourth quarter.
The touchdown return by Travon Walker was exactly what the Jaguars needed at exactly the right time to turn the tide of the game, but even with AJ Brown leaving this game early, the Jaguars couldn’t capitalize when they desperately needed to in the second half. Just a brutal INT from Trevor Lawrence.
Jacksonville is probably a better team than their record indicates, but that’s not going to stop the vultures from circling after a game like this. The Jaguars have plenty of pieces that are going to be attractive to teams looking to wheel and deal before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But which players will they actually part with?
We’ve already seen them say goodbye to Cam Robinson and Roy Robertson-Harris. Players like Travis Etienne and Evan Engram could be next.