2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9
22. New York Jets
Breakthrough couldn’t have come at a better time for the New York Jets. The opponent really didn’t even matter, but it was huge that their win on Thursday night came against such a quality team like the Houston Texans. This was one of the first times we’ve seen the Jets that everybody talked about all offseason really show up.
The Jets’ defense dominated the Houston offense but it was the performance of the stars offensively that really stood out for this Jets team. Getting to 3-6 has never felt so good in the NFL.
The Jets kept their season alive and we really saw a tremendous effort from Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers. It was desperately needed by the Jets and they have a chance to really make a run now in the second half of this season. It’s not going to be easy, by any means, but it’s a start. And getting this mini bye week after beating Houston is another huge factor in the Jets making a push for a Wild Card spot.
21. Seattle Seahawks
When the Seattle Seahawks desperately needed Geno Smith to throw a touchdown pass in a tie game against the Los Angeles Rams, he threw a touchdown pass.
The only problem was, it was to the wrong team.
At the worst possible time, Smith made an incredibly ill-advised throw and the Los Angeles Rams’ defense made him pay. Rookie safety Kam Kinchens took a Geno Smith throw 103 yards for a pick-six when the game was previously tied at 13 points apiece.
And the Rams caused Geno to throw yet another INT deep in LA territory after that pick-six. And they still somehow had a decent chance to win the game in overtime, but turned it over on downs when they could have easily kicked a field goal. What?
The Seahawks are kind of just free-falling and have been horrendous in the red zone the last handful of weeks. The good news for them is the fact that the NFC West is still pretty wide open. The bad news is, just about everybody else in this division has a much better prognosis for the remainder of the season. The Cardinals are hot. The Rams are hot. The 49ers are going to potentially get Christian McCaffrey back soon…
It’s not looking good for Seattle.