2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9
20. Chicago Bears
I hate to say I told you so, Bears fans. But I called this one from a million miles away.
Jonathan Gannon’s defense is going to bring consistent pressure. Caleb Williams has struggled taking a lot of sacks this season. The Cardinals have tons of offensive weapons and even as good as the Bears’ pass defense has been this season, the dual-threat of Kyler Murray and the running game for the Cardinals heating up was bad news for Chicago.
And now the Bears are 0-4 on the road so far this season, they drop to 4-4, and they are falling way too far behind in the brutally tough NFC North.
But there is some good news. The Bears do have an opportunity in Week 10 to get back on track with a home game against the New England Patriots, where we will get a matchup against two of the top three picks in this year’s NFL Draft.
This Chicago team has plenty of growing to do, but better days are ahead, Bears fans. Maybe as soon as this coming week.
19. Indianapolis Colts
Obviously, the bigger story right now for the Indianapolis Colts than the current state of the team is the decision to bench Anthony Richardson and the implications that has over the long haul. It’s indicative that this team has moved on from Richardson internally, even though they are publicly stating it doesn’t mean that at all.
And frankly, it’s a rough look to have Joe Flacco come out and barely be able to put up 3 points on the road against the Minnesota Vikings after taking Richardson’s job.
The whole situation is bizarre, ugly, and not good for Richardson or head coach Shane Steichen. And losing on Sunday Night Football stings. The Colts are not out of it yet with the current state of the AFC South, but the decision to move to Flacco brings a dark cloud over the future of the organization.