2024 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 15 that you must know
The final four weeks of NFL 2024 will feature 16 games each. This week, six of those contests are of the interconference variety, while there are only two divisional clashes. The two-highest scoring teams in the league square off at Detroit, and the two clubs that have allowed the most points in the league clash in Charlotte.
The Bills and Chiefs have clinched division titles, while the Lions and Eagles have secured playoff berths. That means there’s still five postseason berth available in both the AFC and NFC. Should be a fascinating slate of contests.
7
You know it’s been a troubling year when you have more starting quarterbacks (3) than victories (2). The New York Giants, a playoff team in 2022, have really hit the skids the last two seasons. In ’22, the club finished a combined 10-8-1, including a playoff split with the Vikings and Giants. Since then, Brian Daboll’s club owns an 8-22 mark in 30 outings.
The club is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, and Big Blue is the only winless home team in the league (0-7), Daboll’s squad is dead last in the NFL with a mere 194 points, and their offensive unit has scored only 19 TDs. Tommy DeVito gets the start for Daboll’s squad.
41
There are six more interconference games this week, including some big-time clashes. The Lions host the Bills, the Steelers travel to Philadelphia, and the Buccaneers and Chargers clash at SoFi Stadium. The NFC has already wrapped up the season series between the conference, 41-29.
A year ago, the AFC won the 80-game set by a 46-34 margin. In 2024, the Vikings (5-0), Packers (5-0), Lions (4-0), and Eagles (4-0) are all undefeated vs. AFC teams. The Chiefs are the only AFC team not to lose an interconference game this season. Meanwhile, the Browns, Jaguars, and Titans are all 0-5, the Jets are 0-4, and the Raiders are 0-3.
13
It's been quite a year for the league’s franchise in the Motor City. These 12-1 Detroit Lions have been setting new stands for the team this season. Dan Campbell’s squad has won a team-record 11 straight games. The Lions have put together back-to-back 10-plus win campaigns for the first time ever. And with a victory in any of their final four contests, the club will set a new club record for wins in a season.
This franchise dates back nearly 100 yards ago. The club was known as the Portsmouth Spartans from 1930-33. Detroit would like to appear in the “Big Game,” the lone NFC team not to play on Super Sunday.
29
Mike Tomlin’s team can clinch a playoff berth this week by simply beating the Eagles in Philadelphia. There’s nothing simple about cooling off the NFL’s leading rusher (Saquon Barkley), or a club that has won nine games in row. What is evident this season is that the Steelers have found an offensive formula that is working to date.
A year ago, the club finished 10-7 and grabbed a wild card berth. However, Tomlin’s club scored only 304 points and the offense found the end zone a mere 29 times in 17 regular-season contests. This season, Pittsburgh has already scored 323 points and totaled 29 offensive TDs in only 13 games.
117
Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ recent issues are certainly concerning for head coach Raheem Morris and his reeling Atlanta Falcons. A 6-3 finish, which including a sweep of the defending NFC South champion Bucs, as well as a 4-0 divisional record, has gone sideways. Four straight losses in which the veteran quarterback has thrown zero TD passes, and a total of eight interceptions, now has the Falcons a game behind Tampa Bay in the division.
In their last four games, Atlanta has given up 117 points and 13 offensive TDs. In their first nine outings, Morris’s struggling squad allowed “only” 216 points and just 20 offensive touchdowns.