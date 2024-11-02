2024 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 9 that you must know
A week ago, all 32 teams took the field. This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers get a chance to rest their bodies. The headliner on Sunday is an NFC North showdown as the blistering-hot Detroit Lions, winners of five straight games, head to Lambeau Field to cool off a Packers’ club that has won their last four contests.
Below is a series of numbers that bear a look. From a team dominating a rival in its division, to a team rebounding from a dismal 2023 season. There’s also a reminder that the ground game and playing solid defense still counts for a lot in the National Football League.
91
Jim Harbaugh’s return to the National Football League this season has seen his Los Angeles Chargers win four of their first seven games. This was a team that finished dead last in the AFC West a year ago with a 5-11 mark, so a victory over the Browns at Cleveland on Sunday would equal that 2023 victory total.
The Bolts’ offense hasn’t exactly lit things up this season. They are one of eight teams that have not scored at least 30 points in any game in 2024. However, a much-improved defense has allowed on nine offensive touchdowns this season. The Chargers have given up just 91 points—an NFL-best 13.0 points per game.
52
Last season, there were a total of 272 regular-season contests, and not much when it came to standout efforts in terms of players running for a c-note. There were just 82 individual rushing performances of 100-plus yards in 2023. It was the lowest figure in the league since that same figure was achieved back in 1994. However, there were only 28 teams in the NFL and just 224 regular-season games played.
Entering Week 9, there had been 52 outings by players running for 100-plus yards. Baltimore’s Derrick Henry, the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley, and Houston’s Joe Mixon lead the way with four 100-yard games.
209
They were the team that finished with the best record in the National Football League a season ago. The Baltimore Ravens led the league in rushing, totaled an NFL-high 60 sacks, tied for the league lead with 31 takeaways, and surrendered an NFL-low 280 points in 17 games. Still, John Harbaugh’s team failed to get to Super Bowl LVIII, falling at home to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in a defensive struggle, 17-10.
This season, it’s the Ravens that are struggling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing the most passing yards per game in the league. Harbaugh’s team has already allowed 209 points in eight contests.
14
The current winning streak is five games, including a playoff victory at Orchard Park in 2022, as well as this season’s 31-10 Thursday night triumph in Week 2 at Miami. The Buffalo Bills hired Sean McDermott to be their head coach in 2017. The previous season, the club finished 7-9 and were swept by the Dolphins.
Since then, the Bills own a 14-2 overall record in this series, including an 8-0 mark at home. A victory on Sunday and Buffalo will sweep the ‘Fins for the sixth time in eight years. In 14 overall meetings vs. the Dolphins, Josh Allen has thrown 37 TD passes opposed to nine interceptions, and rushed for five TDs.
4
Eight weeks into this season, the Washington Commanders have already won two more games than they did in all of 2023 when they finished dead last in the NFC East with a 4-13 mark. A year ago, the Arizona Cardinals also won only four games and resided in the NFC West basement.
Thanks to last Sunday’s 28-27 win at the gun at Miami, Jonathan Gannon’s club owns a 4-4 win-loss record. A team that dropped all six divisional games a season ago has already knocked off the Rams and the 49ers, the latter victory on the road. Kyler Murray and company host the 4-3 Chicago Bears on Sunday looking for a third straight win.