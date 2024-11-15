2024 NFL Season: 7 Surprises no one saw coming thus far
3. Jayden Daniels has the Commanders on fire
The Washington Commanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is right at the heart of it. After dropping to 7-3 with a tough loss to the Steelers, the Commanders are still very much in control of their destiny in the NFC East—and have shown they’re a serious threat every time they take the field.
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, has Washington fans buzzing with performances that bring back memories of RGIII’s electric rookie season. Under the guidance of head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders are making the most of Daniels’ playmaking ability, and he’s already a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.
One of Daniels’ most jaw-dropping moments? His Hail Mary pass against the Bears in Week 8. With the Commanders down 15-12 and just seconds left on the clock, Daniels launched a 52-yard bomb that, after being tipped by a Bears defender, landed in Noah Brown’s hands for the win. That’s the kind of heart-stopping play Washington fans can’t get enough of—and Daniels is delivering.
Beyond the highlight reels, his stats tell the story. In a big Week 3 matchup against the Bengals, Daniels threw for 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 38-33 win, proving he can lead the charge in high-stakes games. In Week 1, he torched the Buccaneers on the ground, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat ability. And even in last week’s game against the Giants, he kept the Commanders competitive with 209 passing yards and two touchdowns, leading to a solid 27-22 victory.
Even after a loss to the Steelers, the Commanders sit at 7-3 and remain strong playoff contenders. With Daniels’ showing he’s clutch and the steady hand of Dan Quinn leading the way, Washington is far from a fluke.
4. Downfall of Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2024 NFL season with high hopes under head coach Doug Pederson, aiming to build on the previous year’s progress. However, the team has stumbled to a 2-8 record through the first ten weeks, currently enduring a three-game losing streak.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, expected to elevate his performance in his third season, has delivered 11 touchdowns against six interceptions, reflecting inconsistency in his play. Running back Travis Etienne, once a dynamic force, has struggled to replicate his past success, contributing to the team’s offensive woes.
Defensively, the Jaguars have been porous, allowing an average of 27.8 points per game, ranking them 31st in the league. They’ve surrendered 389.3 yards per game, with opponents averaging 264.3 passing yards and 125 rushing yards per contest. The defense has managed only 20 sacks and two interceptions, highlighting a lack of playmaking ability.
The AFC South was considered wide open this season, presenting a prime opportunity for the Jaguars to assert themselves. Instead, they’ve faltered, with the Houston Texans leading the division at 6-3. The Jaguars’ disappointing performance has us all asking the question… Would there be a potential coaching change? Could we actually see Lawrence working with his third head coach in as many years?