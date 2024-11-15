2024 NFL Season: 7 Surprises no one saw coming thus far
5. Jonathan Gannon is looking like Coach of the Year
The Arizona Cardinals are the real surprise story of the 2024 season, grabbing control of the NFC West with a 6-4 record under rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon. Few saw this coming, but here we are, and it’s safe to say Arizona has been impressively handling business.
Leading the charge is Kyler Murray, who’s not just looking good – he’s looking franchise quarterback good. He’s always shown flashes, but this season feels different. Just last week against the Jets, he set a franchise record with 17 straight completions, finishing the day with 266 yards, a passing touchdown, and two rushing scores. The guy’s out there playing like he’s in a video game, and it’s paying off big time.
On offense, the Cards are putting up 23.8 points per game, right in the top half of the league. Not crazy high, but balanced by a defense that’s allowing just 22 points per game. They’re winning with solid plays on both sides, keeping them in the game week after week.
Oh, and we can't forget about that four-game win streak, knocking off the Chargers, Dolphins, Bears, and Jets. If you’re looking for a team with real playoff potential, Arizona’s making a case – strong enough that they’re now the NFC West team to watch heading into the back half of the season.
6. Joe Burrows elite numbers aren't equating to wins
The Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 season has been a rollercoaster, and their 4-6 record reflects just how rocky it’s been. Despite Joe Burrow’s standout numbers—2,800 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and a 66% completion rate—these stats feel more like "empty calories," as they haven't led to enough wins. Burrow has done his part, but even his best efforts, like a 350-yard, three-touchdown game against the Ravens in Week 9, weren't enough to secure a victory.
Ja’Marr Chase has also been putting up jaw-dropping numbers. In that same game, he posted 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns, reminding fans why he’s one of the league’s top receivers. However, Cincinnati's issues extend beyond the offense. The defense has allowed 26 points per game, ranking near the bottom of the league, and they’ve given up over 400 total yards in three of their last four games.
Here is the thing, the Bengals are in the daunting AFC North, where the Steelers lead at 7-2 and the Ravens trail close behind at 7-3. Needless to say, the Bengals are in for an uphill battle. With the season approaching the playoff push, Cincinnati has little room for error. A playoff berth is still possible, but only if they can tighten up on defense and convert Burrow's numbers into wins. Is it likely though?
7. The Chicago Bears are looking worse off with Caleb Williams
The Bears' season has become one of the NFL's biggest surprises, but not in a good way. At 4-6, Chicago was expected to be an emerging force with top draft pick Caleb Williams at the helm, but the offense has struggled, and Williams' development looks stunted. Through the first ten weeks, Williams has put up 1,975 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions—numbers that fall short of expectations for a No. 1 pick. A big issue? He’s holding onto the ball too long, a habit that’s carried over from college and one that NFL defenses are punishing him for weekly.
Williams’ tendency to wait for the big play instead of taking what defenses give him has led to sack after sack—18 in the last three games alone. While he needs to adjust to the pro pace, the Bears aren’t exactly helping his growth, especially with the recent firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
Head coach Matt Eberflus is looking more like a lame duck by the week, which could mean Williams may face a second head coach in just two seasons—a shaky setup for any young quarterback. Just ask Bryce Young in Carolina how that’s working out. Chicago needs to stabilize fast, or risk losing their franchise QB to the chaos.