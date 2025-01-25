Talk about opposite ends of the Super Bowl spectrum in terms of recent Super Bowl experience? The Washington Commanders (1991) and Buffalo Bills (1993), the visiting teams on Championship Sunday, are both looking to get back to the “Big Game” for the first two in over three decades.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to make their second Super Bowl appearance in three years, and third since 2017. All three are topped by the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to play on Super Sunday for the third consecutive year, and the fifth time in six seasons.

Sunday, Jan. 26

NFC Championship Game

Washington (14-5) at Philadelphia (16-3): It’s the third meeting of the season between these longtime rivals. It’s also the third NFC title game appearance for the Eagles in eight years. Meanwhile, you have to go back to 1991 when the then-Washington Redskins blasted the Detroit Lions, 41-10, in the conference championship round on the way to defeating the Bills, 37-24, in Super Bowl XXVI at Minneapolis.

The teams split their two-game set this season. The Birds came up with a 26-18 home win on a Thursday night in Week 11. Five weeks later at Landover, the Commanders rallied for a wild 36-33 victory. Under Nick Sirianni dating back to 2021, the Eagles own a 6-2 edge in this setting (3-1 at Philadelphia). In two meetings with Washington this season, Saquon Barkley has totaled 55 carries for 296 yards and four TDs.

The Commanders have gone from a 4-13 team that allowed 518 points in 2023, to a 14-5 club that has given up 442 points in 19 games. Home teams are 8-2 in the 2024 playoffs, the only two losses courtesy of Washington’s wins at Tampa Bay (23-20) and Detroit (45-31) in the wild card and divisional rounds.

AFC Championship Game

Buffalo (15-4) at Kansas City (16-2): The same week that the Eagles and Commanders first met this season marked the 2024 regular-season clash between these recent AFC rivals. The Bills hosted the Chiefs and handed Andy Reid’s club its first loss of the season, 30-21. Kansas City is looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots (2016-18) to make three consecutive Super Bowl appearances (LI, LII, LIII).

Buffalo is looking to play on Super Sunday for the first time since 1993 (XXVIII). Including three postseason clashes (all won by the Chiefs), this marks the ninth meeting between these franchises dating back to 2020, with both clubs coming away with four victories. Including last week’s win over the Texans, the Chiefs have not committed a turnover in eight straight games. Ironically, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in that loss to the Bills in Week 11—the last time Reid’s team gave up the ball. Sean McDermott’s club tied an NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season (8) in 2024, and has not committed a turnovers in two postseason games.

Mahomes ranks fifth in NFL postseason history with 42 TD passes, trailing Tom Brady (88), Joe Montana (45), Aaron Rodgers (45), and Brett Favre (44).