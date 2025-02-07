2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought for Super Bowl LIX

Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season, and the fifth time in six years. Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles are playing on Super Sunday for the second time in three years, while the franchise is making its third Super Bowl appearance in eight seasons.

This marks the ninth time where the same two teams face each other on Super Sunday. The first was the Steelers and Cowboys in the 1970s, and then again in 1995. That’s the only time two franchises have played each other on Super Sunday three times. The last occasion? That would be the Chiefs and 49ers a year ago.

Can the Eagles deny the Chiefs Super Bowl history? That’s the main story line this Sunday at the Superdome.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (17-3) at the Caesars Superdome at New Orleans, LA: It’s not only the second Super Bowl meetings between these teams in three years, the Eagles and Chiefs will clash for the fourth consecutive season, and in a fourth different venue. In 2021, Andy Reid’s club knocked off the Birds in Philadelphia, 42-30, in Week 4. In 2022, it was Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35, in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII. Last season, the Eagles went into Arrowhead Stadium on a Monday night and knocked off the defending Super Bowl champions, 21-17, in Week 11.

The Chiefs and Eagles have each won four NFL titles. Kansas City’s have all come in the Super Bowl Era, prevailing in Super Bowls IV, LIV, LVIII, and LVIII. Philadelphia’s lone Super Bowl championship came in 2017 (LII), a 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Minneapolis. The Eagles also won NFL titles in 1948, 1949, and 1960.

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts owns the Super Bowl record for most rushing yards by a quarterback. He ran for 70 yards (and 3 TDs) in the team’s loss to the Chiefs in LVIII. The second-most rushing yards by a quarterback on Super Sunday? That would be Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who gained 66 yards in last year’s 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers (LVIII).

Both the Chiefs (17-2) and Eagles (17-3) have won 17 total games this season. Kansas City opened the season 9-0 and are 8-2 in their last 10 contests. Philadelphia split its first four games, and are 15-1 in their last 16 outings—the lone loss to the Commanders at Washington, 36-33, in Week 16. Each of these clubs finished 5-0 in interconference games this season.