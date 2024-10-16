2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought for Week 7
The lone remaining undefeated teams return to action this week after some time off. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings take on formidable foes this Sunday. Andy Reid’s defending champions renew acquaintances with the 49ers in San Francisco in a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII. In the Twin Cities, Kevin O’Connell’s club squares off against the rival Lions in a clash between the two top records in the NFC.
Oh, brother. For the third time this season, there will be a pair of Monday night football games, each featuring a Harbaugh. The first is highlighted by the NFL’s top rusher, and the league leader in touchdown passes.
Off: Chicago, Dallas
Thursday, Oct. 17
Denver (3-3) at New Orleans (2-4): Sean Payton was the head coach of the Saints from 2006-21, and makes his return to the Big Easy. The Broncos have overcome a 0-2 start and now on a 3-3 mark. Payton’s old team opened 2024 with lopsided wins over the Panthers and Cowboys, and has gone in the opposite direction. The Saints have allowed a whopping 118 points in their last four games—all losses.
Sunday, Oct. 20
New England (1-5) vs. Jacksonville (1-5) (Wembley): Doug Pederson’s club hopes to have a jollier time in England this week than last Sunday, when the Jaguars were blasted by the Bears. The Patriots own the league’s current longest losing streak at five straight, and are hoping promising Drake Maye can cut down on the mistakes. Only the Panthers (33.8) have allowed more points per game than the Jaguars (29.7).
Seattle (3-3) at Atlanta (4-2): The Seahawks have lost three straight games after a 3-0 start, and allowed a whopping 107 points in losses to the Lions (42), Giants (29), and 49ers (36). The Falcons have won three straight after a 1-2 start. Atlanta is a perfect 4-0 vs. NFC opponents this season. On the other hand, Mike Macdonald’s club is winless (0-3) within the conference. Two teams headed in opposite directions?
Tennessee (1-4) at Buffalo (4-2): Will there be a 32-point comeback? How about a musical miracle of some sort? The Bills are coming off a short week, but also added veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper via a trade with the Browns. Buffalo’s Josh Allen has now thrown 10 touchdown passes without a pick this season. Tennessee’s Will Levis has now committed 10 turnovers, one or more in each game this season.
Cincinnati (2-4) at Cleveland (1-5): The Browns have dropped four in a row. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ defense showed up for the first time in weeks via the Sunday night triumph over the Giants. Cleveland has prevailed in six of the last eight meetings in this intrastate series, The Bengals have also dropped six straight road games in this series. Kevin Stefanski’s team has scored 18 points or less in all six games.
Houston (5-1) at Green Bay (4-2): It’s a battle of up-and-coming teams that reached the postseason in 2024 and actually won a playoff game. The Texans finally came up with a comfortable win last Sunday at Foxborough, and have now won three straight since that blowout loss at Minnesota. In his four outings, Green Bay’s Jordan Love has thrown two-plus TD passes and at least one interception in each game.
Miami (2-3) at Indianapolis (3-3): Mike McDaniel’s club returns from its off-week, and hopes to get back to the .500 mark. Miami’s running game was in high gear when they beat the Patriots in Week 5, and only the Raiders have allowed more yards per game on the ground than the Colts. Shane Steichen welcomes back quarterback Anthony Richardson. An important game when it comes to the conference standings.
Detroit (5-1) at Minnesota (5-0): The Lions got some big-time playoff revenge last Sunday at Arlington, and look to carry that surge into this NFC North showdown between the top two teams in the conference. For the second straight year, Minnesota traded for running back Cam Akers—this time from the Texans—and he adds depth behind Aaron Jones. The potent Lions are averaging an NFL-best 30.2 points per game.
Philadelphia (3-2) at N.Y. Giants (2-4): If form holds, the Eagles are due to fall as Nick Sirianni’s erratic club has alternated wins and losses five games into the season. In fact, Sirianni’s team has not won back-to-back games since Weeks 11 and 12 of 2023. Both the Birds and Giants have committed eight turnovers this season, Philadelphia managing that in only five games. Big Blue is 0-2 vs. NFC East foes this season.
Las Vegas (2-4) at L.A. Rams (1-4): In their last two games, Antonio Pierce’s club has totaled a combined 31 points and committed six turnovers in ugly losses to the Broncos (34-18) and Steelers (32-13). The injury-plagued Rams return to action after their off-week, and Sean McVay will look to exploit a porous Raiders’ defense. Running back Kyren Williams has seven of the Rams’ nine offensive TDs this season.
Carolina (1-5) at Washington (4-2): Dan Quinn’s team played well in last week’s loss at Baltimore, but his defense did give up 484 total yards in the 30-23 loss. The Commanders will be without sturdy defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. It’s been a rough head-coaching debut for Dave Canales. Quarterback Andy Dalton has made the Panthers competitive, but Carolina has allowed 24 offensive touchdowns in six games.
Kansas City (5-0) at San Francisco (3-3): Familiarity breeds contempt. In the case of Andy Reid, it has bred success in this interconference series. The Chiefs and 49ers will meet for the fifth time in seven years, and Kansas City has won the previous four encounters—including Super Bowls LIV and LVIII—all under Reid. Both defending conference champions have had some additional time to prepare for this Super rematch.
Sunday night
N.Y. Jets (2-4) at Pittsburgh (4-2): It’s New York, New York, in the Steel City the next two weeks as this tilt with the Jets is followed by a Monday night visit from the Giants. How much action will new Jets’ wideout Davante Adams see in this affair? Steelers’ bookend pass-rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith (expected to play) could make the evening rough for Aaron Rodgers. Finally, is it Russell Wilson time in prime time?
Monday, Oct. 21
Baltimore (4-2) at Tampa Bay (4-2): The Ravens are in Tampa for the second time in three seasons, and have had a lot of success in this interconference series. Baltimore has won the last five meetings dating back to 2006, the last four under John Harbaugh. Speaking of the last four, that’s the Ravens’ current winning streak these days. Can the Buccaneers’ defense slow down red-hot running back Derrick Henry?
L.A. Chargers (3-2) at Arizona (2-4): Jim Harbaugh’s club returned from its off week and held on for dear life to beat the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. Arizona’s defense continues to be a major liability, and the Chargers’ 10th-rnaked ground attack will look to exploit a defense that is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the league. The Bolts have limited each of their five opponents to 20 points or less.