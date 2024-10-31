2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought for Week 9
After a week in which all 32 teams were in action, it’s back to the “byes” in the NFL. The 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers and 4-4 San Francisco 49ers get some time off. Mike Tomlin’s team moved into first place in Week 8 thanks to Ravens’ loss at Cleveland, and his club’s Monday night victory over the Giants.
There are three more divisional rematches on this Sunday’s slate. Last week, the Falcons and Texans completed sweeps of the Buccaneers and Colts, respectively. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Patriots to earn a split with the reeling Jets.
Off: Pittsburgh, San Francisco
Thursday, Oct. 31
Houston (6-2) at N.Y. Jets (2-6): The Jets have dropped five in a row, and now sit at the bottom of the AFC East. They host a talented Houston team that is just 2-2 on the road this season, and will be without wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the rest of the year. A season ago, the Green and White pummeled the Texans in Week 14 in this building, 30-6, and their defense made Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud look very ordinary.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Dallas (3-4) at Atlanta (5-3): The slumping Cowboys are on the road for the second consecutive week and their defense continues to be a major issue. Mike McCarthy’s team woke up a little too late last Sunday night at San Francisco in a 30-24 loss. It’s worth noting that Dallas allowed 469 total yards in the six-point setback. Only the Panthers have allowed more yards on the ground this season than Mike Zimmer’s unit.
Denver (5-3) at Baltimore (5-3): The improved Broncos had east to Baltimore for the second time in three years as these clubs clash for the third time in four seasons. Who would have thought that eight games into 2024 these teams would not only have identical records, Sean Payton’s team would allow 89 fewer points (120) than the reigning AFC North champions, who gave up an NFL-low 280 points last season?
Miami (2-5) at Buffalo (6-2): The last time we saw Tua Tagovailoa vs. the Bills (Week 2), he was busy throwing one TD pass and three interceptions and left the game in the third quarter in a 31-10 Thursday night loss. Buffalo has owned this series in a very big way dating back to Sean McDermott’s arrival in Orchard Park in 2017. Including a playoff meeting in 2022, the number now stands at 14-2 (0-8 at Buffalo).
New Orleans (2-6) at Carolina (1-7): On the opening Sunday of the season, Derek Carr and company lit up what has proven to be the league’s most generous team in the league in points allowed (271). Now the Saints look to sweep the Panthers for the second consecutive year, but will have to snap a six-game losing streak in the process. Carolina owns a horrid 3-22 win-loss record back to the start of the 2023 season.
Las Vegas (2-6) at Cincinnati (3-5): The Raiders have now dropped four in a row and hardly resemble that team that knocked off the Ravens in overtime in Week 2. The Bengals’ defense remains a four-letter word, and Zac Taylor’s team is winless at home (0-4). In their last three outings in their building, Cincinnati has allowed 38, 41, and 37 points, respectively, in losses to the Commanders, Ravens (in OT), and Eagles.
L.A. Chargers (4-3) at Cleveland (2-6): The Browns host this series for the second time in three years, and these clubs clash for the third time in four seasons. The Chargers have prevailed in four straight meetings dating back to 2017. The Bolts have allowed an NFL-low 13.0 points per game. Jameis Winston keyed a 29-24 win over the Ravens last week. Can he knock off a Harbaugh for the second consecutive Sunday?
Washington (6-2) at N.Y. Giants (2-6): Back in Week 2 at Landover, the Commanders settled for seven field goals in a 21-18 victory over the Giants. The last time Washington managed to sweep Big Blue was in 2021. Washington has proven this season it can win a shootout, as well as a defensive struggle. Brian Daboll’s team put up a solid effort in Monday night’s loss at Pittsburgh, and leads the NFL with 35 sacks.
New England (2-6) at Tennessee (1-6): The Patriots have not captured consecutive games since a three-game winning streak in 2022. It’s been a rough head-coaching debut for Brian Callahan. The Titans have lost three straight games for the second time this year. After allowing only 110 points and eight offensive TDs in their first five games, Tennessee has been outscored a combined 86-24 the last two Sundays.
Chicago (4-3) at Arizona (4-4): Back in 2019, the Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the first overall pick in the draft. Five years later, it was Caleb Williams’ turn, and the Bears grabbed him with the first pick in April. Last Sunday, the Cards beat the Dolphins on the final play of the game, and Chicago fell to the Commanders on the last play of their clash. Matt Eberflus’s team is winless on the road (0-3) this season.
Jacksonville (2-6) at Philadelphia (5-2): The Jaguars make their way north to the City of Brotherly Love for the second time in three years. The league’s 29th-ranked defense in terms of total yards per game given up will have to try and slow down the NFL’s second-best running attack keyed by Saquon Barkley (5) and Jalen Hurts (7), who have combined for all 12 of Philadelphia’s rushing touchdowns in their seven games.
Detroit (6-1) at Green Bay (6-2): This figures to be a fascinating divisional showdown at Lambeau Field, and a very important contest for Matt LaFleur’s club. The Packers have already dropped one home game to the NFC North rival Vikings, and can’t afford to fall too far behind when it comes to the tiebreakers within the division. Dan Campbell’s explosive team has scored at least 31 points in four straight games.
L.A. Rams (3-4) at Seattle (4-4): A year ago, the Seahawks were swept by the Rams for the second time in three years. Mike Macdonald’s team has dropped four of its last five games after a 3-0 start, and have given up 152 points in those last five outings. Rams’ running back Kyren Williams has scored 10 of the team’s 15 offensive TDs in 2024, and has reached the end zone in 10 straight games dating back to ’23.
Sunday night
Indianapolis (4-4) at Minnesota (5-2): This interconference clash was flexed into Sunday night. The Vikings have now dropped two in a row after a 5-0 start, and Kevin O’Connell’s club has allowed 30-plus points in each of those setbacks. Shane Steichen has opted to start veteran Joe Flacco in place of healthy second-year pro Anthony Richardson. Indianapolis’ defense is a dismal 30th in the league vs. the run.
Monday, Nov. 4
Tampa Bay (4-4) at Kansas City (7-0): It’s the fourth overall meeting between these franchises in five years, including the Buccaneers’ 31-9 triumph in Super Bowl LV in Tampa. Patrick Mahomes and company have won the two regular-season clashes, the latest a 41-31 Sunday night road win in 2022. The Bucs are 1-3 in their last four games (after a 3-1 start), and have allowed a combined 135 points over that stretch.