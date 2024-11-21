2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 12
This week’s NFL card may lack the star power of last week’s numerous key showdowns. However, it begins with one of the older (and now lopsided) rivalries in the league, while there’s a playoff rematch at Lambeau Field. More than half of this week’s games (7) are divisional clashes, while there’s a family reunion on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.
Off: Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets
Thursday, Nov. 21
Pittsburgh (8-2) at Cleveland (2-8): Mike Tomlin’s club plays the second of four straight AFC North rivals and brings a five-game winning streak into this prime-time clash. The Browns returned to action last week and were smoked at New Orleans. The first-place Steelers came up with three more takeaways in last Sunday’s victory over Baltimore, and only the Bills (plus-14) own a better turnover differential (plus-11).
Sunday, Nov. 24
Kansas City (9-1) at Carolina (3-7): It must have been déjà vu for Andy Reid, who began his career in Kansas City in 2013 by winning his first nine games, and then losing. Who would have thought that the Panthers would be coming into this match-up with a longer winning streak (2) than the defending Super Bowl champions? Carolina is allowing 31.0 points per game this season, good news for Patrick Mahomes.
Minnesota (8-2) at Chicago (4-6): Kevin O’Connell’s club has won three straight games, all vs. AFC South competition, and now faces a team from their own conference for the first time since that 30-20 Thursday night loss to the Rams in Week 8. The slumping Bears are having many issues, and lost a heartbreaker last week at home to the Packers. Chicago has scored fewer than 20 points in four straight games—all losses.
Tennessee (2-8) at Houston (7-4): It sounds simple enough, but it’s simply a fact. The disappointing Titans are 2-0 this season when they score at least 20 points, 0-8 when they don’t. It’s been a rough two weeks for quarterback Will Levis, sacked a combined 12 times in losses to the Chargers (7) and Vikings (5). The Texans are 3-0 vs. their divisional rivals this year—each of those victories have been by four points or less.
Detroit (9-1) at Indianapolis (2-9): Another week and another interconference opponent for Dan Campbell’s club, who have obliterated three teams in the AFC South this season (Titans, Texans, and Jaguars) by a combined 130-43 count. The Lions also haven’t lost a road game this season (5-0). Detroit (336) has scored exactly 100 more points than the Colts (236), and have done that in one fewer game.
New England (3-8) at Miami (4-6): Back in Week 5 at Foxborough, the Dolphins rallied for an ugly 15-10 victory, and have now prevailed in seven of their last eight games vs. the Pats. Mike McDaniel’s club is also riding a two-game winning streak for the first time this season. Talk about a bad ratio? New England’s defensive unit has given up 16 touchdown passes and totaled only four interceptions in 11 contests.
Tampa Bay (4-6) at N.Y. Giants (2-8): Both of these clubs were off this past season and each enter this game riding dubious skids. The shorthanded Buccaneers have dropped four in a row after their 4-2 start, while Brian Daboll’s club is riding a five-game losing streak, and is also winless in its own building (0-5) this season. Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield figures to have prolific wide receiver Mike Evans at his disposal.
Dallas (3-7) at Washington (7-4): Who on Earth would have thought that at this stage of the season, the Commanders would have as many wins as the Cowboys would have losses? Mike McCarthy’s club has now lost five games in a row, while Washington has dropped two straight after their 7-2 start. Dallas could take advantage of the league’s 30th-ranked run defense, but the ‘Boys are 31st in rushing offense.
Denver (6-5) at Las Vegas (2-8): Seven weeks ago in the Mile High City, the Broncos snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Silver and Black with a convincing 34-18 victory. Hence, the club looks for its first sweep of the Raiders since 2014. Antonio Pierce’s club has dropped six in a row since it began the year with a 2-2 mark. Las Vegas owns a 0-3 record vs. their AFC West rivals this season (4-2 in 2023).
San Francisco (5-5) at Green Bay (7-3): It’s a playoff rematch from a season ago, won by the Super Bowl-bound 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, 24-21, in the divisional round. Now Kyle Shanahan’s club finds itself with as many losses as they did in 2023 when the won the NFC West with a 12-5 mark. This is the eighth overall meeting between these teams dating back to 2018—the last time the Niners appeared at Lambeau Field.
Arizona (6-4) at Seattle (5-5): The Seahawks pulled off one of the bigger surprises last Sunday on the road by rallying to beat the Niners. The surprising Cardinals were off last week, and now own a one-game lead over all three teams in the NFC West. Jonathan Gannon’s club is riding a four-game winning streak, and owns a 2-0 mark in division games. However, the ‘Hawks have won five consecutive games in this series.
Sunday night
Philadelphia (8-2) at L.A. Rams (5-5): Nick Sirianni’s club has had some extra time to prepare for this important game in the conference. The Birds lead the NFC East and have won six straight games. The Rams bounced back from their Monday night loss at Miami to win at New England last Sunday. Led by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, the rejuvenated Eagles lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (181.3).
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore (7-4) at L.A. Chargers (7-3): Oh, brother. For the second straight week, Jim Harbaugh’s team is hosting an AFC North team in prime time. On Sunday night, the Chargers gave up season-highs in points (27) and total yards (456) and managed to win their fourth straight game. John Harbaugh’s has already lost as many games this season than they did in 2023, when they owned the NFL’s best record (13-4).