2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 14
Of the six teams that are off this week, four not only own winning records, but the Ravens, Broncos, the AFC South-leading Texans, and Commanders all boast identical 8-5 resumes. The Colts are 6-7 and within shouting distance of the playoffs, but will certainly need some assistance. Meanwhile, the Patriots will miss the postseason for the fourth time in five years.
Week 14 kicks off with a doozy at Ford Field, as Matt LaFleur’s club looks to end the Lions’ 10-game winning streak.
Off: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington
Thursday, Dec. 5
Green Bay (9-3) at Detroit (11-1): Matt LaFleur’s feisty club has won three straight games and has already equaled last season’s victory total. However, two of the Packers’ three losses this season have come vs. the rival Vikings and Lions—both at home. Green Bay is chasing those two teams for the NFC North title. The Lions lead the NFL in scoring, 31.9 points per game, and are second in points per game allowed (16.9).
Sunday, Dec. 8
N.Y. Jets (3-9) at Miami (5-7): Another year and another losing campaign (9 straight) for the Green and White. The franchise’s last winning season came in 2015. The Dolphins have been a big disappointment as well, but own a 13-3 record in this series dating back to ’16. Mike McDaniel’s team is still in the playoff hunt, but will need a lot of help. Miami’s defense could have a big outing vs. Aaron Rodgers and company.
Atlanta (6-6) at Minnesota (10-2): It adds up to six wins, six losses, and in the team’s last three games, six interceptions by one-time Vikings’ quarterback/turned Falcons’ signal-caller Kirk Cousins. Hence, Atlanta has dropped three in a row, and now look to cool off a Minnesota team riding a five-game winning streak. More bad news for the Falcons and Cousins? The Purple Gang has picked off a league-high 18 passes.
New Orleans (4-8) at N.Y. Giants (2-10): This could be a quick game if both defenses perform as they have this season in terms of stopping (not!) the run. The Saints are 26th in the league in rushing defense, while only three teams in the league are allowing more yards per outing on the ground (145.8) than Big Blue. Rejuvenated Alvin Kamara leads New Orleans in total yards from scrimmage (1,344) and touchdowns (7).
Carolina (3-9) at Philadelphia (10-2): The Panthers have made some strides in recent weeks, and each of their last four contests (2-2) have been decided by three points or less, including two overtime contests. Nick Sirianni’s club came up with a statement win last week at Baltimore, and Saquon Barkley has run for 100-plus yards eight times in 12 games. Meanwhile, Carolina is dead last in the league in rushing defense.
Cleveland (3-9) at Pittsburgh (9-3): Thanks to a 24-19 Thursday night victory at home in Week 12, the Browns can sweep the Steelers for the first time since 1988. Mike Tomlin’s club scored a season-high 44 points and allowed a season-high 38 points in the team’s latest win at Cincinnati. Pittsburgh can equal last year’s victory total, aided greatly by the fact that the Black and Gold now lead the NFL with 25 takeaways.
Las Vegas (2-10) at Tampa Bay (6-6): Given the way the Raiders finished last season, it’s a bit of a surprise that Antonio Pierce’s club owns the league’s longest current losing streak at eight straight. The Bucs have won two in a row after dropping four consecutive games, and are now tied with Atlanta atop the NFC South standings. Raheem Morris’s club is 0-3 vs. AFC teams, outscored a combined 97-62 in those losses.
Jacksonville (2-10) at Tennessee (3-9): Doug Pederson’s club has not only lost five straight games, but the Jaguars have dropped nine consecutive road contests dating back to Week 14 of 2023. The Titans play three of their final five games at home, and face four divisional foes in their last five contests. Tennessee is tied with the Raiders with 23 turnovers, but Jacksonville has managed only eight takeaways this season.
Seattle (7-5) at Arizona (6-6): Just two weeks ago at Seattle, the Cardinals’ offense failed to score a touchdown—at least for its own team—as quarterback Kyler Murray served up a 69-yard pick-six to Seattle’s Coby Bryant. The first-place Seahawks, the only team in the NFC West with a winning record, have won six straight meetings in this series and can sweep Arizona for the third consecutive year.
Buffalo (10-2) at L.A. Rams (6-6): Last week, Sean McDermott’s club captured its fifth consecutive division title. Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has committed all seven of the team’s turnovers, but keep in mind that in 17 regular-season outings in 2023, Buffalo gave up the ball 28 times—22 by Allen. The Bills are 3-0 vs. NFC West teams this season, outscoring them 100-48. Sean McVay’s club is a pedestrian 3-3 at home.
Chicago (4-8) at San Francisco (5-7): The Bears’ losing streak has reached six games, and the team opted to part ways with head coach Matt Eberflus. The Niners have dropped three in a row, and were outscored a combined 73-20 the last two weeks in losses to the Packers and Bills. Chicago has failed to win a game away from home (0-5) in 2024, and has dropped seven straight on the road dating back to last season.
Sunday night
L.A. Chargers (8-4) at Kansas City (11-1): Can the Bolts end their losing ways in this longtime rivalry? The Chiefs have prevailed in six straight meetings, including a 17-10 victory at SoFi Stadium in Week 4. The Chargers (188) are the only team in the NFL not to allow at least 200 points this season. In 11 games in this series, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown 26 TD passes and only seven interceptions.
Monday, Dec. 9
Cincinnati (4-8) at Dallas (5-7): Call it 30 something. Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown an NFL-high 30 touchdown passes this season. Cincinnati has scored 30-plus points in six of their 12 games, and owns a 2-4 record in those contests. The Cowboys finally won a home game last week, besting the Giants on Thanksgiving. Both clubs have been a defensive disaster, and are 2-2 in interconference games in 2024.