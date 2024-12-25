2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 17

Credit the National Football League in this regard. The four teams that play on Wednesday afternoon, Christmas Day, are getting the Thursday night treatment in terms of preparation. Last Saturday, the Texans battled the Chiefs, and the Steelers traveled to Baltimore. It may not be much, but at least these clubs didn’t play on Sunday.

Happy Holidays and enjoy a very different type of NFL schedule that begins on a Wednesday in two cities and ends on Monday night in San Francisco.

Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City (14-1) at Pittsburgh (10-5): Andy Reid’s team makes its first appearance in the Steel City since 2018, and can set a new franchise record for wins in a season. The Steelers have dropped two straight and been outscored a combined 61-30 in the process. Mike Tomlin’s team can still win the AFC North a couple of ways, but it’s allowed a combined 819 total yards and six offensive touchdowns the last two games.

Baltimore (10-5) at Houston (9-6): It’s a playoff rematch from a year ago, when the Ravens ended the Texans’ 2023 season in the divisional round, 34-10. Fortunately for the AFC South champions, this contest is not at Baltimore, where the team is winless (0-8, including playoffs). Then again, the Texans are 2-12 in this series regardless of the venue. Derrick Henry has run for 1,636 yards, DeMeco Ryans’s team? 1,644.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle (8-7) at Chicago (4-11): The Seahawks make their first appearance in the Windy City since 2018 looking to stay alive in the NFC playoff chase. The Bears have now dropped nine consecutive games, and are tied for the second-worst record in the NFC. Chicago’s defense was rocked for 475 total yards in Sunday’s loss to Detroit. The ‘Hawks have 23 turnovers in 15 games, six more than all of last season (17).

Saturday, Dec. 28

L.A. Chargers (9-6) at New England (3-12): The Bolts head east to Foxborough for the second consecutive year. Last season, the Chargers snapped a seven-game overall losing streak to the Pats with an ugly 6-0 victory in Week 13. Jim Harbaugh’s club can wrap up a playoff berth with a victory. His team has given up 156 points in their last six games, after surrendering only 118 points in their first nine outings this year.

Denver (9-6) at Cincinnati (7-8): Sean Payton’s team visits the Queen City, the Broncos’ first road game in this series since 2018. While the Bengals have won three straight, Denver can wrap up a playoff berth for the first time since 2015 by cooling off Joe Burrow, who leads the NFL in passing yards and TD tosses.

Arizona (7-8) at L.A. Rams (9-6): Back in Week 2 in the desert, Kyler Murray and company laid a 41-10 loss on Sean McVay’s club. You have to go all the way back to 2014 to find the last time the Cardinals took a pair in this series. Even with the loss in September, McVay owns a 13-3 record in this NFC West rivalry, including a playoff win in ‘21. Arizona has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs last Sunday.

Sunday, Dec. 29

N.Y. Jets (4-11) at Buffalo (12-3): There was that heartbreaking 23-20 Monday night loss to Josh Allen and company in Week 6 in what was Jeff Ulbrich’s debut as the Jets’ interim head coach. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have teamed up for a few good moments the past few weeks, but the Jets are still 2-10 after a 2-1 start. The Bills have won the last four meetings at Orchard Park by a combined 106-45 score.

Tennessee (3-12) at Jacksonville (3-12): Back in Week 14 at Nashville, the Jaguars got their third win of the season via a 10-6 triumph over Brian Callahan’s club. Tennessee is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and last Sunday gave up 335 yards rushing and 38 points at Indianapolis. After winning their first three divisional games in 2022, the Titans are a combined 2-11 in their last 13 games vs. AFC South rivals.

Las Vegas (3-12) at New Orleans (5-10): The Silver and Black snapped their 10-game losing streak on Sunday with a victory over the visiting Jaguars. It may be a bit trickier at the Superdome as the Raiders have lost all four games vs. NFC teams this season by a combined 99-59 count. Pick your poison with these two clubs. Las Vegas is 1-7 this season on the road, while the Saints are a disappointing 3-5 at home.

Indianapolis (7-8) at N.Y. Giants (2-13): The Colts make their second appearance at MetLife Stadium this season and hope to do to the Giants what they did to the Jets in Week 11. Shane Steichen’s club still has a shot at a playoff berth, but needs wins and an awful lot of help. Big Blue has no such postseason concerns, and currently owns the league’s longest active losing streak (10 straight), and the worst win-loss record.

Dallas (7-8) at Philadelphia (12-3): It is somewhat surprising that the Birds have not swept the Cowboys since 2011. The Birds can wrap up the NFC East with a win over a Dallas’ team that has won four of its last five games and may be poised to play spoilers. The status of Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion protocol) remains unknown. Saquon Barkley (1,838) needs 162 yards rushing to reach 2,000 this season.

Carolina (4-11) at Tampa Bay (8-7): There was that thriller between these teams in Week 13 at Charlotte that took more than four quarters. The Buccaneers rallied to knock off the Panthers, 26-23. Last week, Carolina played its third overtime contest in its last six outings, and eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs. Tampa hosts the Panthers and Saints the final two weeks, but Todd Bowles’s club is 3-4 at home.

Miami (7-8) at Cleveland (3-12): Once again, Mike McDaniel’s club has an opportunity to get back to the .500 mark on Sunday if they can knock off a Browns’ team that has dropped four consecutive games since upsetting the Steelers. Last Sunday, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was picked off twice at Cincinnati, meaning three different Cleveland quarterbacks have combined to thrown 20 interceptions this season.

Green Bay (11-4) at Minnesota (13-2): In Week 4 at Lambeau Field, Kevin O’Connell’s club opened up a 28-0 second-quarter lead and held on for a 31-29 victory. Now the Purple Gang can sweep this storied series for the first time since 2017. Matt LaFleur’s club wrapped up a playoff berth on Monday night by shutting out the Saints. The Packers are a combined 0-3 vs. the Lions (0-2) and Vikings (0-1) this season.

Sunday night

Atlanta (8-7) at Washington (10-5): These teams will clash for the fourth consecutive season, and the second time at Landover in three years. Falcons’ rookie Michael Penix Jr. made his starting debut last week vs. the Giants and threw for 202 yards (1 interception). But it was the Atlanta defense that came up with a pair of pick-sixes. Much-improved Washington has won 10 games for the first time since 2012.

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit (13-2) at San Francisco (6-9): It’s a rematch of the 2023 NFC title game, and there will be no sequel as the 49ers have already been eliminated from playoff contention. It’s interesting to note that this marks the second time under Kyle Shanahan that the 49ers have followed up a Super Bowl appearance with a season that saw them miss the playoffs. The Lions have set a franchise record with 13 victories.