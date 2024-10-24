2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 8
For the first time since Week 4, there’s a 16-game slate. The next time that will happen in 2024 is Week 13. It’s also worth noting that half of the schedule features interconference battles. The NFC owns a 21-15 lead vs. the AFC after seven weeks of action.
Very significant is the fact that three of this week’s contests are divisional rematches from earlier this season. Meanwhile, injuries have once again forced several teams to start a new quarterback this season.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota (5-1) at L.A. Rams (2-4): Kevin O’Connell’s team is coming off its first loss of the season and now plays on a short week at SoFi Stadium. The shorthanded Rams managed an ugly 20-15 triumph. Sean McVay’s club still looks like a M*A*S*H* unit, but running back Kyren Williams continues to be a bright spot. Brian Flores’s defense gave up a season-high 144 yards rushing in last week’s loss to the Lions.
Sunday, Oct. 29
Baltimore (5-2) at Cleveland (1-6): It’s a short week for John Harbaugh’s club, which is on a five-game roll since that 0-2 start. The Browns have already lost as many games as they did a season ago. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is done for the year, and Jameis Winston gets the nod for Kevin Stefanski’s team. How’s this for an oddity? The Ravens have scored exactly twice as many points (218) than the Browns (109).
Tennessee (1-5) at Detroit (5-1): Off to a disappointing start this season, the housecleaning has begun in Nashville. The Titans dealt wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones IV on Wednesday to the Chiefs and Seahawks, respectively. Only the Ravens and Commanders have scored more points per game this season than the Lions. The Titans are 2-12 in their last 14 road games since Week 13 of ’22.
Indianapolis (4-3) at Houston (5-2): So far, the only thing that has slowed down the Texans has been a pair of teams (Vikings and Packers) in the NFC North. That is certainly understandable considering the strength of that division. This week, DeMeco Ryans’s squad has a rematch with the rival Colts, a team they knocked off, 29-27, back in Week 1 at Indianapolis. The Texans haven’t swept this series since 2016.
Green Bay (5-2) at Jacksonville (2-5): Jordan Love has certainly thrown his share of interceptions this season, but he continues to find the end zone as well. The Packers are riding a three-game winning streak, and figure to take advantage of a weak Jacksonville secondary. Only Baltimore has allowed more passing yards per game in 2024. The Jaguars have given up 16 TD passes and totaled only one interception.
Arizona (3-4) at Miami (2-4): Despite the fact that Jonathan Gannon’s club is two games under .500, there is hope for the Cardinals. Seattle is the only team in the division above .500, and Arizona is already 2-0 vs. their NFC West rivals. They face an AFC team for the second time in seven days. The Dolphins get Tua Tagovailoa back, but Miami’s offense has been a big disappointment regardless of the quarterback.
N.Y. Jets (2-5) at New England (1-6): These longtime AFC East rivals are both having their issues. The Jets (4) and Patriots (6) are both riding long losing streaks. Thanks to a 24-3 Thursday night victory in Week 3 at MetLife Stadium, the Green and White can sweep the Pats for the first time since 2000. That happened to be Bill Belichick’s debut season as the team’s head coach. New York’s ground game has disappeared.
Atlanta (4-3) at Tampa Bay (4-3): Falcons’ quarterback Kirk Cousins put on a show in prime time when last these teams met back in Week 5 at Atlanta, throwing for 509 yards and four scores (1 interception) in a 36-30 overtime win. The club looks for its first sweep of the Buccaneers since 2018. The Falcons are 3-0 vs. divisional rivals this season, while Baker Mayfield won’t have wideouts Mike Evans or Chris Godwin.
Chicago (4-2) at Washington (5-2): The well-rested Bears are in D.C. for the second consecutive year. With Washington’s Jayden Daniels nursing a rib injury, it appears unlikely that the showdown between the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Top overall pick Caleb Williams has made a lot of strides as of late and Chicago is riding a three-game losing streak. Marcus Mariota played well last week vs. the Panthers.
New Orleans (2-5) at L.A. Chargers (3-3): Dennis Allen’s team is in free fall, their five straight losses (after a 2-0 start) by a combined 151-86 score. Jim Harbaugh’s club continues to struggle to score points, and has dropped three of their last four games after a promising 2-0 start. The Saints have allowed the most total yards per game in the league. It’s a golden opportunity for the Chargers’ offense to get on track.
Buffalo (5-2) at Seattle (4-3): Traditionally, the Bills have been pretty sleepy when they’ve ventured to Seattle. The team owns a 3-6 record in the Pacific Northwest dating back to 1977. So much for ancient history? Mike Macdonald’s club snapped a three-game losing streak last week and is 3-0 vs. AFC teams this season. Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has thrown a dozen TD passes this season without a pick.
Philadelphia (4-2) at Cincinnati (3-4): Nick Sirianni’s team is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since Weeks 11 and 12 of 2023. The Birds have won four of their first six games, despite some uneven performances and the fact that this club has yet to score a point in the first quarter this season. The Bengals are played better as of late, but Zac Taylor’s club has yet to win a home game (0-3) this year.
Carolina (1-6) at Denver (4-3): It was nearly a decade ago that the Panthers and Broncos squared off in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium. It has been pretty tough sledding for both organizations since. Carolina has been to the playoffs once since then (2017), and the Broncos have not appeared in a postseason game since that Super Sunday. Carolina has allowed 243 points and 27 offensive TDs in seven outings.
Kansas City (6-0) at Las Vegas (2-5): Andy Reid’s club is the league’s lone unbeaten club. Last week, the Chiefs extended their overall winning streak to 12 games by thumping the 49ers. The last team to knock off the reigning Super Bowl champions? That would be the Raiders a year ago (Week 16) on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium. Including Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs are 5-0 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.
Sunday night
Dallas (3-3) at San Francisco (3-4): The Cowboys return from their off-week and have the Niners right where they want them…at Levi’s Stadium. Mike McCarthy’s team may be getting pushed around at home, but Dallas is a perfect 3-0 on the road. It’s a critical game for Kyle Shanahan’s club. The 49ers are just 1-3 vs. NFC opponents this season. Including playoffs, they were 12-2 within the conference a year ago.
Monday, Oct. 28
N.Y. Giants (2-5) at Pittsburgh (5-2): These longtime NFL franchises don’t meet as often as they used to, and this will be the Giants’ first regular-season game in the Steel City since 2016. Both of New York’s wins were on the road this year (at Cleveland, at Seattle), and their Improved pass rush (NFL-high 31 sacks) could make thing very interesting. Pittsburgh’s surging ground attack could play a huge role this week.