2024 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off of their Week 9 bye
The Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers will be back on the field this week, and both playoff contenders have stiff challenges. The AFC North leaders will be in D.C. to take on the Commanders, while the Niners are in Tampa to take on the slumping but dangerous Buccaneers.
How have these two playoff teams from a year ago fared after eight outings this season?
Season grades for the Steelers and 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
Mike Tomlin’s team got off to a 3-0 start this season and went into the off-week with a three-game winning streak. In between were consecutive three-point losses to the Colts and Cowboys, but the bottom line is that first-place Pittsburgh owns a 6-2 record with nine games to go.
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has started the last two games in place on Justin Fields, as the team was looking for more of a downfield passing presence. Talented George Pickens looks like a different wide receiver with the 13-year pro throwing in the ball. Running back Najee Harris has rushed for 100-plus yards in three straight games. The defense has been solid, but has show some vulnerability to the run at times. T.J. Watt remains one of the NFL’s top playmakers on this side of the ball.
General manager Omar Khan swung two deals this week to bolster the roster before the team’s gauntlet vs. their AFC North rivals. After Sunday’s visit to Washington, the Steelers play six of their final games vs. their AFC North foes. Khan traded for wide receiver Mike Williams (Jets) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (Packers), adding experience depth. After facing the Commanders on Sunday, Tomlin’s club plays six of its final eight games vs. its AFC North rivals.
Grade: B+
San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
It’s been an uneven year from Mike for Kyle Shanahan’s defending conference champions. It began with 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey unavailable for the first eight games. He returned to the practice field earlier this week and is expected to play against the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday.
Injuries have been a big issue for this club throughout the year. Versatile Deebo Samuel has once again had trouble staying healthy and fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out for the rest of the season. Shanahan may have Super Bowl LVIII standout Jauan Jennings this week as well. Regardless, only the Ravens have averaged more total yards per game than the 49ers. The ground game has been productive for Jordan Mason filling in for McCaffrey.
The Niners’ defense has been highly erratic this year, allowing 20 offensive touchdowns (10 rushing, 10 passing) in eight games. Quarterback Brock Purdy has had his ups and downs, committing nine of the team’s 11 turnovers. The NFC West is currently a bundled mess, but what is very concerning for the Niners is the fact that the team is 1-2 vs. their division rivals this season—including a home loss to the first-place Cardinals. A healthier team could go on a second-half run, and could need that if they are to win the NFC West for a third consecutive year.