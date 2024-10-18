2024 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 6 bye
The Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans were the first four teams this season to take a week off. All returned to action last week, and Brian Callahan’s Titans were the only club not to come away with a victory.
This week, the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs and NFC North-leading Vikings, the only 5-0 teams in the league, are back in action after a week off. The Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins, both sporting losing records, get back on the field this Sunday as well following a little vacation time.
This week, the red-hot Chicago Bears and the floundering Dallas Cowboys get some time off.
Season grades for the teams that were off in Week 6
Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
A year ago, the defending Super Bowl champions lost their season opener, won six in a row and then split their final 10 regular-season contests. They won their final two contests, finished 11-6, and swept through their four playoff games which included three consecutive nail-biters vs. the Bills, Ravens, and 49ers.
This season, Andy Reid’s team is the lone 5-0 club in the AFC. All told, the club has now posted 11 straight wins dating back to Week 17. In their last outing, a 26-13 Monday night triumph over the Saints, Reid’s club won a game by double-digits for the first time since rolling the Dolphin in the wild card round. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce may be just getting warmed up, while the defense continues its strong play.
Grade: A-
Los Angeles Rams (1-4)
A year ago, Sean McVay’s team overcame a slow start as youth was being served. The Rams lost six of their first nine games, but bounced back to win seven of their final eight contests to finish 10-7 and claim a wild card berth. There was a heartbreaking one-point loss at Detroit, but certainly hope for the future.
It hasn’t started out that way for McVay’s club, which has dealt with an enormous number of injuries. Quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn’t had the luxury of wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp for much of the season. Running back Kyren Williams continued his standout play from a year ago, scoring seven of the team’s nine offensive touchdowns. The Rams’ defense is dead last in the league vs. the run.
Grade: C-
Miami Dolphins (2-3)
It is a team that faded down the stretch last season after a 9-3 start, and hasn’t looked much better this year albeit for different reasons. Yes, the Dolphins had to rally in the fourth quarter to knock off the disappointing Jaguars in Week 1. Four days later, Mike McDaniel’s club looked ill-prepared for the Buffalo Bills, and in that contest lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter with a concussion.
McDaniel’s team returns to action Sunday after snapping a three-game losing streak in their last outing. The ground game rang up a season-high 193 yards at Foxborough. Tagovailoa is eligible to return next week. The defense has been adequate, but it’s hard to make up for the lowest-scoring team in the league.
Grade: C
Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
Given the fact that this was a team that won only seven games last season and wound up starting four different quarterbacks, the Vikings rank as somewhat of a surprise due to the fact. They have been more-than-impressive on a weekly basis, and they own the league’s best scoring differential at plus-63. Kudos to head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff, who have certainly gotten the most out of their newcomers.
Former first-round pick Sam Darnold is with his fourth different organization, and has never looked better. He’s been resilient and efficient, throwing for 11 scores and committing just six turnovers. Brian Flores’ defense has been solid, totaling 20 sacks, and the Vikings have forced 13 turnovers. Quite the turnaround.