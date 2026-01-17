2025 NFL Divisional Round: Final score predictions ahead of playoff action

The Divisional Round here in 2025 promises to be a good one, and we did see some dramatic, entertaining finishes in the Wild Card Round. As the playoffs progress, the games are only going to be more competitive, and it will be interesting to see what Super Bowl LX matchup we get, as there are a lot of new faces here in the second round.

There is a path for all four home teams to win this weekend - there's also a path for all four away teams to come out with a victory. If you say you know what's going to happen, you're lying, easily. But that should only make for some extremely exciting, must-see TV.

Let's make our final predictions for the Divisional Round right here.

Final score predictions as the NFL Divisional Round approaches

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos

Saturday, January 17th, 4:30 PM ET

This might be the toughest game to pick, as the Denver Broncos are near-unbeatable at home and sport not only the best pass rush in the NFL, but might have the league's most clutch QB in Bo Nix, who quite literally plays his best when his team needs him to the most.

But on the other sideline, Josh Allen exists, and he's willed the Buffalo Bills to victory time and time again. When you look at the playoff history in the Allen era, most of the Bills' seasons have ended thanks to Patrick Mahomes, but with no Mahomes in the playoffs, many have said that this is the Bills' year.

Well, the Bills' WR room is decimated, and that's being kind. They'll likely be a bit one-dimensional on the offensive side of the ball and won't have as large of a margin for error. Denver wins this one.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-21

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, January 17th, 8:00 PM ET

The San Francisco 49ers are again battling injuries, so the personnel is simply not as good as the Seattle Seahawks. Plus, this game is in a hostile environment. While the duo of Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan have won deep in the playoff before, I struggle to see a path, as the Seahawks' defense is honestly a bit overwhelming, and I do believe they'll seal the deal and limit the 49ers in this one.

Prediction: Seahawks win 27-17