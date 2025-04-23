2025 NFL Draft: 16 notable players who could be traded during the Draft

New York Jets: Breece Hall, Running Back

The New York Jets want to use a committee of backs at the running back position and with the emergence of guys like Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis last year, they might try to maximize the value of Breece Hall and send him packing to a team that doesn't get their preferred running back in this class.

Hall is a back who can do a little bit of everything for you but injuries might dictate his future with a new GM (Darren Mougey) and head coach (Aaron Glenn) on board in New York.

San Francisco 49ers: George Kittle, Tight End

With how many other players the 49ers have moved on from this offseason, it's hard to see a scenario where they truly are willing to dump George Kittle. But this is a good class of tight ends, and the 49ers are trying to get rid of some big contracts while they still can.

Kittle is such an important piece for this team but nobody is off limits for the right price. If they get an offer involving a Day 2 pick, the 49ers might be willing to part with a player who has become a franchise legend.

Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver

If you're asking me, the off-field situation with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is enough to not touch him whatsoever. If the Dolphins trade him, we could be in for another wild Antonio Brown-like situation where Hill doesn't have much of an NFL future at all.

Hill's situation is worth monitoring regardless of whether or not he's traded. On the field, he's still got the ability to be a dynamic, game-altering receiver, but off the field, he's a loose cannon and not someone many teams are going to want to associate with.

Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor, Running Back

The Colts are in a unique spot right now with Jonathan Taylor where they could go younger at the running back position and get rid of a big contract. Taylor has been really good for them but they might have already gotten the best out of him that they're going to get. He would have a market around the league, no question, especially with base salaries of $11.98 million the next two years.

The Colts would have to have a great alternative plan in place here, but you never know.