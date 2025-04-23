2025 NFL Draft: 16 notable players who could be traded during the Draft

Atlanta Falcons: Kirk Cousins, Quarterback

Kirk Cousins somewhat surprisingly showed up to Atlanta Falcons offseason work this week and he's almost certainly not going to be there much longer. The Falcons have maintained that they will keep Cousins as a backup if they don't get the right offer, but at some point, you've got to do right by the player.

Cousins had a rough go last season for the Falcons, which is why he was replaced by Michael Penix Jr. in the first place, but he still had a game in which he threw for over 500 yards. He could still be a starter somewhere. But where?

Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Hendrickson, EDGE

Trey Hendrickson has asked the Bengals to give him a new contract or trade him. At this point, there's been no new contract and no substantive talks about a trade, either. The Bengals might just be waiting around until they can find someone in the NFL Draft who can realistically "replace" Hendrickson, but they won't want to delay too long. They could use the pick or picks from a Hendrickson trade to really upgrade a defense that was terrible in 2025, even with this guy on the unit.

Seattle Seahawks: Kenneth Walker, Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks have been having a fire sale this offseason, so it wouldn't be shocking to see one of (or both) Kenneth Walker or Zach Charbonnet get traded during the draft. Again, as deep as this year's running back class is, there's a decent chance that teams won't get the guys they covet and will want instant impact from some other source.

Walker and/or Charbonnet could provide that. Don't be shocked if Pete Carroll comes calling for one of these guys to join he and Geno Smith with the Raiders.

Denver Broncos: John Franklin-Myers, Defensive Line

The Denver Broncos have a whopping three players on their stellar defensive line slated to hit NFL Free Agency in the 2026 offseason. John Franklin-Myers was traded to Denver last offseason by the Jets during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Could we see him get traded again this offseason? It's not impossible. The Broncos might prioritize a long-term deal for Zach Allen as well as pass rusher Nik Bonitto on their defensive front, which would cause Franklin-Myers to be the odd man out. They should be able to get something decent in return for him as good as he was last season.