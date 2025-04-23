2025 NFL Draft: 16 notable players who could be traded during the Draft

Green Bay Packers: Jaire Alexander, Cornerback

The trade winds have been blowing hard around Green Bay this offseason, and Jaire Alexander is at the eye of the storm. The former first-round cornerback is all but certain to get traded, the Packers are likely just waiting to get his replacement in the draft.

General manager Brian Gutekunst wasn't overly forward thinking at the cornerback position last year when he had a million picks to work with. He surprisingly passed on players who could have really helped Green Bay. Now, he's got to reset in a far worse corner class.

Baltimore Ravens: Mark Andrews, Tight End

Were the gloves just wet, Mark? Whatever it was, the longtime Ravens tight end is not in great standing with the fan base these days. The Ravens have seen the emergence of Isaiah Likely over the last couple of years, and Andrews is still producing even though it feels like he's very much on borrowed time in Baltimore.

This is a good tight end class, but Andrews would still be a sensational short-term addition for a team needing a playmaking receiving option at tight end.

Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver

There might be some trouble in paradise these days as Jameson Williams and the Lions are seemingly not on the best of terms. The former first-round pick is entering a pivotal contract year, and while he's coming off the best year of his NFL career, he also has some major red flags. Williams has been hurt, he's been suspended, and he's been a bit of a wild card off the field.

There will be teams willing to take a risk if the Lions listen to offers, no doubt.

Buffalo Bills: James Cook, Running Back

Do the Buffalo Bills want to pay James Cook what he's worth, or are they going to go a different direction at running back this offseason? Cook was someone the Bills found in the back half of the second round, so perhaps they feel like they can find a guy like this any year.

Cook was such a dynamic weapon for the Buffalo offense last year, it's hard to see them getting rid of him. But if the going rate is $20 million per season, you never know.